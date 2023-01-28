2023 BMW X1 with new design and features launched in India at Rs 45.95 lakh

2023 BMW X1

BMW India has today announced the launch of the new generation X1 in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for petrol engine. BMW X1 diesel goes all the way up to Rs 47.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested buyers can reserve the BMW X1 for Rs 50,000 as an initial deposit.

Deliveries of the 2023 BMW X1 diesel will begin in March and the petrol versions will begin in June. The new X1 is bigger than its predecessor in every dimension (53 mm longer, 24 mm wider, and 44 mm higher; 22 mm longer wheelbase length, allowing 500 litres more cargo space in the trunk).

There are several changes made to the outside as well. The exterior has been upgraded with features such as a wider grille up front, a redesigned bumper with brushed silver elements, thinner headlights, newly designed L-shaped LED DRLs, updated LED tail lamps, flush-type door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels, a reworked rear bumper, and so on. The M Sport trim level has a variety of aesthetic upgrades to match its increased performance.

The 2023 BMW X1's interior has been updated with new features such as a curved infotainment screen mounted high above the dashboard (like the current BMWs), a floating centre console with fewer buttons, more storage options, etc. An efficient 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine provides the power. It's capable of producing 136 horsepower and 230 nm of peak torque.

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel produces 150 hp and 360 nm. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox couples the two power sources and sends all of the force to the front wheels. The gasoline model is said to reach 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds, while the diesel version is 0.3 seconds quicker.

The stated fuel efficiency for the petrol model is 15.03 km/l, while the diesel model achieves 19.23 km/l. All-digital gauge cluster, 12-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, etc.