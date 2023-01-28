Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

2023 BMW X1 with new design and features launched in India at Rs 45.95 lakh

The 2023 BMW X1 has features such as a fully digital instrument panel, 12-speaker audio and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

2023 BMW X1 with new design and features launched in India at Rs 45.95 lakh
2023 BMW X1

BMW India has today announced the launch of the new generation X1 in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for petrol engine. BMW X1 diesel goes all the way up to Rs 47.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested buyers can reserve the BMW X1 for Rs 50,000 as an initial deposit.

Deliveries of the 2023 BMW X1 diesel will begin in March and the petrol versions will begin in June.  The new X1 is bigger than its predecessor in every dimension (53 mm longer, 24 mm wider, and 44 mm higher; 22 mm longer wheelbase length, allowing 500 litres more cargo space in the trunk).

There are several changes made to the outside as well. The exterior has been upgraded with features such as a wider grille up front, a redesigned bumper with brushed silver elements, thinner headlights, newly designed L-shaped LED DRLs, updated LED tail lamps, flush-type door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels, a reworked rear bumper, and so on. The M Sport trim level has a variety of aesthetic upgrades to match its increased performance.

The 2023 BMW X1's interior has been updated with new features such as a curved infotainment screen mounted high above the dashboard (like the current BMWs), a floating centre console with fewer buttons, more storage options, etc. An efficient 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine provides the power.  It's capable of producing 136 horsepower and 230 nm of peak torque. 

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel produces 150 hp and 360 nm. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox couples the two power sources and sends all of the force to the front wheels. The gasoline model is said to reach 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds, while the diesel version is 0.3 seconds quicker.

Also, READ: Tata Punch EV, BYD Seal and other electric cars launching in India in 2023

The stated fuel efficiency for the petrol model is 15.03 km/l, while the diesel model achieves 19.23 km/l. All-digital gauge cluster, 12-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, etc.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jacqueline Fernandez shows how to dazzle in printed saree and embroidered blouse; see PICS
Christmas 2022: Recreate Kiara Advani's black gown look at Christmas party
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Curry leaf health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include 'curry patta' in your diet
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only 3% people can spot hidden bee in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.