2023 BMW S1000RR launched in India, price start at Rs 20.25 lakh

2023 BMW S1000RR

BMW Motorrad has launched BMW S1000RR in India at a starting price of Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, you may purchase the updated motorbike in one of three varieties: Standard, Pro, or Pro M Sport. The base model costs Rs 20.25 lakh, while the Pro model costs Rs 22.15 lakh, and the Pro M Sport model costs Rs 24.55 lakh. Starting in February of 2023, customers may expect to get their new sports bike.

Several further changes have been made to the new 2023 S1000RR as part of the yearly update. Aero winglets, now standard on the bike, boost the bike's aerodynamic performance by 10 kg and make it look better to boot.

The new motorbike also has a longer windshield that is better at deflecting the wind. The bike's engine is more powerful, and it also has an adjustable pivoting swingarm, a new rear sprocket, and 46 teeth.

The BMW ShiftCam inline-four engine displaces 999 cc in displacement and is liquid cooled. The engine now has a maximum torque of 113Nm at 11,000 rpm and a maximum power of 206.5 horsepower at 13,750 rpm.

In terms of electronic rider aids, the 2023 model year offers a traction control system with a slide control function, anti-lock brakes (ABS) with brake slide assistance, four riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race), hill start control, a bidirectional quickshifter, launch control, and a pit lane limiter. Additionally, BMW will provide Race Pro 1 through 3 modes as an option.

The 2023 S 1000 RR's base price of Rs 20.25 lakh is lower than that of virtually all its litre-class competitors, with the exception of the 2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R, which starts at Rs 15.99 lakh. The 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 range and the Aprilia RSV4 1100 range are two Italian rivals that are more powerful than the BMW but also substantially more costly. Beginning in February of 2023, customers may expect to get their new S 1000 RR.