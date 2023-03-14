2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 launched with USD forks, price starts at Rs 1.35 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj has finally launched the updated versions of the Pulsar NS160 and NS200 street naked bikes that were teased only a few days ago. The updated NS200 now retails for Rs 1.47 lakh, while the NS160 can be had for Rs 1.35 lakh. Significant upgrades on the NS200 and NS160 include upside-down (USD) forks and dual-channel anti-lock braking systems (Anti-lock Braking System).

Both versions now have the lighter wheels originally designed for the Pulsar 250s, resulting in the NS200's weight being reduced from 159.5 to 158 kg. The NS160 also has the lighter wheels, but it has bigger tyres than previously, therefore its weight has increased by around a kilogramme, to 152 kilograms. Updates to the instrument cluster on the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200 include a display for gear selection.

A few weeks ago, Bajaj introduced the NS200 and NS160 with upside-down forks under the Dominar brand in Brazil, which served as the first hint that these revised versions were on the way. Nevertheless, the ABS on such motorcycles is still limited to a single channel.

Like previously, the Pulsar NS160 is powered by a single-cylinder engine of 160.3 cc. It can generate 17.2 PS of power at 9000 RPM and 14.6 Nm of torque at 7250 RPM when paired with a 5-speed transmission. However the NS200's 199.5 cc liquid-cooled motor generates 24.13 horsepower at 9750 rpm and 18.74 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm.

The updated NS200 now costs Rs 1.47 lakh, while the NS160 can be had for Rs 1.35 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Prices have gone up by Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,000 from their previous iterations.