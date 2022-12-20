2023 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS launched at Rs 72,224, cheapest bike with ABS in India

2023 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS launched at Rs 72,224

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS has been officially launched in India. This motorbike is the first in the nation to include anti-lock brakes on a 110cc engine (ABS). It's available in four various colours (Ebony Black, Gloss Pewter Grey, Cocktail Wine Red, and Saffire Blue) and has a single ABS unit.

Bajaj has guaranteed that the Platina 110's pricing is not compromised by the inclusion of first-in-segment ABS and other improvements. The lowest pricing for the Platina 110 ABS is Rs 72,224. (ex-showroom). The best-selling motorbike in the nation is a 100cc Splendor Plus, so this is about the same.

When driving in hazardous conditions, ABS is useful since it greatly enhances balance, handling, and stability. Also, since ABS shortens the time it takes to stop, it aids in avoiding head-on crashes. Slipping and colliding may cause major bruising and other injuries; ABS helps users prevent this. This is especially true in India, which has the highest rate of traffic fatalities worldwide. About half of these mishaps involve motorcycles.

Platina 110 ABS has a whole new digital speedometer in addition to enhanced braking performance. It shows many indicators, such as the ABS indication, gear indicator, and gear guidance. Longer front and rear suspension of the Platina 110 ABS reduces jolts and vibrations.

The seat of the Bajaj Platina ABS is large and broad and has enough of padding for the rider and passenger. Platina 110 ABS's cutting-edge headlamp has an integrated DRL, allowing the rider to see well in all conditions.

The Platina 110 ABS is driven by a 115.45cc single-cylinder engine with 8.44 BHP and 9.81 Nm of torque. A 5-speed transmission is coupled to the powerplant.