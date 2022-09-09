Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and 2022 Apache RTR 160 motorcycles launched in India, check details

As a segment first, these motorcycles get three ride modes namely - Rain, Urban and Sport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 09:12 AM IST

2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and 2022 Apache RTR 160 motorcycles launched in India, check details
2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and 2022 Apache RTR 160 motorcycles launched


TVS has launched new 2022 Apache RTR 180 and new 2022 Apache RTR 160 motorcycles in India. The new TVS Apache bikes come packaged with new exciting styling and feature updates. The two motorcycles get features like an all-new LED headlamp and new LED tail lamp. The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 180 will come equipped with a Bluetooth-enabled fully digital instrument cluster and SmartXonnectTM technology with voice assist. As a segment first, these motorcycles get three ride modes namely - Rain, Urban and Sport.

These motorcycles also get a X-ring chain, wider 120mm rear tyre, gear position indicator with shift assist and TVS Connect App with new a UI/UX.The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 series is available in 2 colours - Gloss Black and Pearl White; while the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 series is available in 5 colours namely Gloss Black, Pearl White, Racing Red, Matte Blue and T-Grey.Prices (Ex-showroom Delhi)- TVS Apache RTR 180 Disc BT - Rs 1,30,590- TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc BT - Rs 1,24,590- TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc - Rs 1,21,290- TVS Apache RTR 160 Drum - Rs 1,17,790.

The power increase coupled with a weight reduction of 2 kgs in Apache RTR 160 and 1 kg in Apache RTR 180 has resulted in an enhanced power-to-weight ratio for both motorcycles.

"TVS Apache series has been built on the racing heritage of TVS Racing to bring superior products into the market that connect with our customers. The introduction of the 2022 range of TVS Apache RTR 160 and 180 is a testament to our commitment towards delighting the Apache community," TVS Motor Head-Business (Premium) Vimal Sumbly said.

"These motorcycles will continue their legacy of offering class leading race technologies to transform performance biking and further strengthening our premiumisation journey," he said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 447 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.