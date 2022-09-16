2022 Tata Harrier XMAS launched in India; check price, features and more

Photo: Tata Motors

The demand for mid-size SUVs is booming, and Tata Motors' entry into this market with the Harrier was a triumph. The business just debuted the Harrier Jet Edition. The Tata Harrier XMAS has now been released by Tata Motors in the Indian market, with the manual version retailing for an initial price of Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the automatic trim costs Rs 18.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

Along with certain external modifications, the new XMAS version of the Indian mid-size SUV adds a number of goodies above the standard XM trim.

The Tata Harrier XMAX is equipped with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, an infotainment touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, an 8-speaker sound system and a reverse parking camera.

The 6-speed automatic transmission in the XMAS variant is available, and a manual stick shift gearbox is also an option. The 2.0L, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine from FCA, with a maximum output of 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque, continues to power the Harrier. The Harrier also has adjustable traction control settings for different surfaces.

The Harrier measures 1,894 mm in width, 1,706 mm in height, and 4,598 mm in length. The Harrier features a 205 mm ground clearance and a tapered 2,741 mm wheelbase.

A number of safety features are also included as standard equipment throughout the whole range, including ABS with EBD, twin front airbags, reverse parking sensors, hill hold control, traction control, rollover mitigation, hill hold help, brake disc wiping, central locking, and more.

The Harrier's price starts at Rs 14.70 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 22.20 lakh for the top-tier trim.

