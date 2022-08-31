2022 MG Gloster with updated ADAS, new features launched in India at Rs 31.99 lakh

2022 MG Gloster

MG has launched the new Advanced Gloster SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2022 MG Gloster with autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV now comes with new and advanced safety, style, and technology enhancements. As per the company, the existing Gloster’s Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) has now been updated with additional features such as Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA). These advances come with existing 30 standard safety features.

The 2022 MG Gloster also gets British Windmill Turbine-themed alloy wheels in 4WD variants. It is now being offered in the newly introduced ‘Deep Golden’ colour option. This is in addition to the already existing colours of Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White.

The new Gloster comes with the same 31.2 cm touchscreen infotainment system with 12 speakers along with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and 75 connected car features.

The car will be Available in 2WD and 4WD with 6- and 7-seater options and it will be powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine which is available in two choices including twin-turbo diesel engine producing 158.5 kW power. The SUV possesses an intelligent 4WD, an all-terrain system with 7 modes, a dual panoramic electric sunroof, a 12-way power adjustable driver seat, driver seat massage and ventilation feature, and wireless charging, among its many noteworthy features.

The Advanced Gloster will also offer a personalised car ownership program “MY MG SHIELD” with over 180 after-sales service options. Also, customers will be offered a standard 3+3+3 package i.e., warranty of three years unlimited kilometres, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services.