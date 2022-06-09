2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza interiors revealed in new spy shots, check what’s new in the compact SUV

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rendering (Image: SRK Designs)

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is slated to launch in India later this month on June 30. Although the company has not yet revealed any details about the next-gen compact SUV, numerous leaks and rumours have given an idea about what buyers can expect. Now, a new set of spy shots shared by Rushlane reveal interiors of the top-spec 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza model in detail. Here’s what we know about the redesigned Maruti Suzuki SUV.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza - Interiors

As per the spy images shared by Rushlane, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza compact SUV will feature a new floating touchscreen infotainment system and multi-function steering wheel as seen on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The infotainment system runs on a new user interface that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza also appears to have an electric sunroof, heads-up display and a revised instrument cluster.

In terms of features, the image reveals that the upcoming SUV will feature cruise control, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, rear AC vents, 360-degree camera and many other connected car features.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza - Design and exteriors

When it comes to design, the biggest change that the company may make is to drop the term ‘Vitara’ from the models name as the images reveal that the car will only have Brezza badging at the rear.

Previously shared images reveal that the company has completely redesigned the car as it now gets sleek LED headlamps and sleeker split tail lamps at the rear. The SUV gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels along with thick plastic cladding that offer a dominating stance to the car.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza - Engine

Reports suggest that the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will be powered by the new K12C four-cylinder engine under the hood. For those who are unaware, the same engine is used in the newly launched 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The engine churns out 103 Ps of peak power and up to 137 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.