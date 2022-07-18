2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso with better mileage, new features launched in India, priced at Rs 4.25 lakh

2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2022 S-Presso in India today (July 18). The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes with new features and is claimed to deliver better mileage. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is Rs 71,000 more expensive than the outgoing model and is priced at Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will be offered in four variants - Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+. Two of the variants, VXi and VXi+, will also be available with the AMT unit. The company has ditched the CNG variant of the car with the new-gen model. When it comes to looks, the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso looks similar to the previous model.

Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki is powered by a new generation 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series engine with Idle-Start-Stop technology. The engine can produce 66hp of power and it can churn out 89 Nm torque. Maruti Suzuki claims that the car gets almost 17% higher fuel efficiency in AMT variants and around14% higher fuel-efficiency in the model with manual transmission. As per the company, the AMT versions deliver 25.30 kmpl mileage and the manual transmission variants deliver 24.76 kmpl mileage.

When it comes to features, the top of the line VXi+ and VXi+ (O) variants of the new Maruti Suzuki S-Press come with reverse parking sensors, electrically-adjustable ORVMs and air purifier. The AMT variants also get electronic stability program with hill-hold assist.

Introducing the new S-Presso, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The S-Presso with its bold SUV-ish design has carved a strong niche for itself. Within a short span of around three years, we have sold over 2,02,500 units of S-Presso, a strong testimony that it stirred the right notes with customers. The new S-Presso with refined 1.0 K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with idle start/stop technology, enhanced fuel-efficiency, and added features will offer an engaging drive experience to customers. We are confident that our customers will much appreciate the new S-Presso.”