2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India at Rs 3.99 lakh, claimed to deliver 24.9 km/l mileage

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is here. Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Alto K10 hatchback in India today at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is bigger than the outgoing model and it features a redesigned look. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be sold alongside the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 entry-level hatchback. The Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the most selling cars in India and the company has sold more than 40 lakh units of this car till date. Maruti Suzuki has been teasing the new Alto K10 for a while now and interested buyers can book the new Alto at Rs 11,000. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 stacks against the likes of Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid. Here’s everything you need to know about the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Design

The design took a big leap in the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and the front looks nothing like the old Alto and the previous Alto K10, which has now been discontinued. It comes with black grille on the front with a hexagonal mesh and curved headlamps. The car also features redesigned bumper, steel rims and body lines.

The New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 measures 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height and will have a wheelbase of 2,380 mm.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Colour options

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be offered in six colour options– Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Engine

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by an updated K-Series 1.0-litre engine that produces 65.7 bhp and churns out 89 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). The car is claimed to deliver mileage of around 25 km/l.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Features

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 features a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car also gets a digital instrument cluster, front power windows, and steering mounted controls.

In terms of safety, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes with dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD among several other features.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be available at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be offered with two accessory packages, namely: IMPACTO and GLINTO. Here is the variant wise pricing of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.



