2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch price, specs, design, variants: Watch it live here [Video]

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki is launching the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 hatchback in India today. The launch event of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will begin at 11:30 am and the event will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across India. The Indian automaker has already started to accept booking for the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 at Rs 11,000. The Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the most selling cars in India and the company has sold more than 40 lakh units of this car till date.The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be sold alongside the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 entry-level hatchback.As per the teaser image, the design took a big leap and the front looks nothing like the old Alto and the previous Alto K10, which has now been discontinued. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is expected to be priced around 3.5 lakh to 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom). For context, the outgoing Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 pricing starts at Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). To know more about the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, you can watch the livestream here.





Reports suggest that the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car will also likely get a semi-digital instrument cluster, power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and steering mounted controls.

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is said to be powered by an updated K-Series 1.0-litre engine that produces 65.7 bhp and churns out 89 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). In terms of safety, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will likely get reverse parking sensors and ABS with EBD among other features.