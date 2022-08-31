Search icon
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries to start from THIS date: Know variants, available colors

Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries in India will start on September 26 and more than 7,000 deliveries will be made in the first 10 days of Navratri 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 07:56 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced that the popular SUV Scorpio-N will start to be delivered around the festival of Navratri, i.e, September 26. Within the first 10 days of the start of deliveries, the automotive industry giant intends to deliver nearly 7,000 Mahindra Scorpio-N vehicles. Officials from the corporation stated that the Z8-L variant will receive priority delivery, and they guaranteed delivery to Z8-L clients from the first 25,000 bookings in two months. While the waiting time varies depending on the version, it will typically take four months for the first 25,000 reservations, which also received an introductory pricing.
 
“The company will be starting the deliveries of the All-New Scorpio-N from the festive occasion of Navratri on 26th of September, 2022," the company said in the official release. 
 
The #BigDaddyOfSUVs are available in five variants and 7 exciting colors. The five variants - Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8 L. Whereas the 7 exciting colors available in Mahindra Scorpio-N are Deep Forest, Napoli Black, Everest White, Red Rage, Dazzling Silver, Royal Gold, and Grand Canyon
 
For the first 25,000 reservations, the delivery schedule will be shared via CRM channels, while the customers beyond the first 25,000 bookings will be communicated their estimated delivery period in the next 10 days.
 
Regarding design, performance, cutting-edge technology, improved features, and complete safety equipment, the Scorpio-N has set the bar for all SUVs. On July 30, 2022, it set a new record by receiving over 1,00,000 bookings in less than 30 minutes after bookings opened.
 
Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We are delighted to commence deliveries of the All-New Scorpio-N on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. We are committed to roll out the vehicles in full force, and our highly automated manufacturing line which was a part of the investment on Scorpio-N will help us achieve the deliveries faster.
