2022 Kia Seltos SUV now gets 6-airbags as standard, price of car hiked by up to Rs 30,000

2022 Kia Seltos SUV

Kia has updated the Seltos SUV once again with a huge safety feature. The 2022 Kia Seltos mid-size SUV now gets six airbags as standard across all variants. After the update, Kia Seltos has become the second vehicle from Kia after Carens to get 6 airbags as standard across all variants. The Kia Seltos is the only mid-size SUV to get 6 airbags as standard. Although the addition of airbags has made the car safer, it has also forced the car maker to increase the price of the SUV. After the update, Kia Seltos mid-size SUV is now at least Rs 30,000 more expensive than the previous model. The 2022 Kia Seltos SUV now starts at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes upto Rs 18.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line variant. Until now, six airbags were only available in HTX+, GTX(O), GTX+ and X-Line trims of Kia Seltos.

Kia Motors on Monday said its wholesales increased by 47 per cent to 22,022 units in July as compared with the same month last year. The company had dispatched 15,016 units in July 2021. The automaker sold 8,451 units of Seltos and 7,215 units of Sonet last month. Besides, it sold 5,978 units of Carens and 288 units of Carnival in July.

"Gradual improvement in the supply chain and our customers' continued love for the brand is adding momentum to Kia India's growth," Kia India Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

This year, the company is outpacing the industry with a cumulative growth of 28 per cent over 2021, which is much higher than the industry growth of 16 per cent, he added. "With the upcoming festive season, we shall strive to improve supplies to give faster deliveries to our customers. To ensure minimum wait time, we have been running our production facility in full capacity since February 2022” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)