2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV launching in India today: Watch it live here [Video]

2022 Hyundai Tucson

2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV will be launched in India today (August 10). The Hyundai Tucson will be the flagship vehicle from the South Korean car manufacturer in India. Ahead of the launch, Hyundai has started to accept booking for the new Tucson SUV at an initial amount of Rs 50,000. The new Hyundai Tucson was unveiled in India last month and the company has confirmed that the SUV will be offered in two trims - Platinum and Signature. Buyers will be able to choose from 5 monotone and 2 dual tone colour options. This is the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson and it is already available in several international markets. Hyundai Motor India will announce the prices of the new Hyundai Tucson SUV at 12 noon and the event will be livestreamed for viewers across the country. If you are interested in catching up with the live updates from the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson India launch, you can watch it in the link below.

The all-new Hyundai Tucson will stack against the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Citroen C5, Jeep Compass and others. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is not a facelift as the company has completely revamped the car inside-out. The new Tucson SUV is based on the company's Sensuous Sportiness design language. The front of the car looks completely different from its predecessors as it now gets a massive parametric grille that integrates the triangular LED DRLs. The car also gets a larger wheelbase which means it is longer and spacious than the previous generation Hyundai Tucson.

The new Hyundai Tucson SUV’s interior environments come in black or gray tones in either cloth or leather material. Tucson’s dashboard with the doors, wrapping around front occupants. The vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia descends to the console like a waterfall. The ambient mood lighting is adjustable to 64 colors in 10 levels of brightness.

The new Hyundai Tucson SUV comes with a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multi-air ventilation system and an open, hoodless digital gauge cluster, Bose speakers and enhanced voice recognition.