2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 27.69 lakh

Hyundai Tucson

2022 Hyundai Tucson is here. Hyundai has launched its flagship SUV, Hyundai Tucson in India today. The price of the new Hyundai Tucson SUV in India starts at Rs 27.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV is already available for booking at an initial amount of Rs 50,000. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be offered in two trims - Platinum and Signature. Buyers will be able to choose from 5 monotone and 2 dual tone colour options. This is the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson and it is already available in several international markets. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is the flagship product of Hyundai Motor India and it is the second SUV launch from the company this year after the Hyundai Venue compact SUV. The new Tucson stack against the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Citroen C5, Jeep Compass and others. Here’s everything you need to know about the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV.

2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV - Design

Tucson’s new exterior styling expresses Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design identity. The new SUV embodies what Hyundai designers call ‘parametric dynamics’. The SUV comes with half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are assimilated within the parametric grille, and are only revealed when illuminated. The car features a long hood and level roofline coupled with a long wheelbase. It also features a chrome line that begins from the side mirrors and follows the arc of the roofline with a gradual increase in thickness as it reaches the C pillar.

The kinetic design theme carries over to the rear where the full-width tail lamp incorporates half-hidden triangular shapes that are only visible when lit, similar to the DRL on the front. In order to achieve this design theme, the Hyundai logo moved up and is integrated into the glass while the wiper also moves up and hides under the rear spoiler.

2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV - Cabin

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV’s interior environments come in black or gray tones in either cloth or leather material. Tucson’s dashboard with the doors, wrapping around front occupants. The vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia descends to the console like a waterfall. The ambient mood lighting is adjustable to 64 colors in 10 levels of brightness.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV comes with a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multi-air ventilation system and an open, hoodless digital gauge cluster, Bose speakers and enhanced voice recognition.

The new Tucson comes with Blue Link technology and includes remote start with climate control, remote door lock/unlock, stolen vehicle recovery and destination search by voice.

Tucson’s new car-to-home feature allows customers to control smart home appliances from the car. They can turn on the air conditioner at home before their arrival on very hot, humid summer days. Furthermore, Tucson’s new Multi-Command function allows customers to “warm-up the car”— including heating system, heated steering wheel and seat warmers—with a single voice command.

Tucson’s second-row seats feature fold-and-dive functionality for optimised reconfiguration capability between passengers and cargo. Its cargo volume will provide 38.7 cubic feet of usable space.

2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV - Engine

The new Hyundai Tucson SUV comes with two engine options - 2.0 Petrol and New R 2.0 VGT Diesel. The petrol engine produces 153.8 HP at 6200 RPM and 192 Nm of torque at 4500 RPM. On the other hand, the diesel engine churns out 183.7 HP at 4000 RPM and 416 Nm at 2000-2750 RPM. Both the engines come mated to a lone 6-speed automatic transmission.

2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV - Safety

Tucson offers more safety features than ever. The car comes with 6 airbags, ADAS, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot View Monitor, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Surround View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (RPCA), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), High Beam Assist (HBA), and Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and several other safety features.