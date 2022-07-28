2022 Hero Xtreme 160R launched in India at Rs 1.17 lakh, gets new features

2022 Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero has launched the new 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R motorcycle in India with a price tag of Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is offering the new 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R in multiple variants. The single-disc trim of the new Xtreme is priced at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom), while the dual-disc version of the new motorcycle will be available at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from this, the company has also launched a 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition at Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). In this price segment, the bike stacks against the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZ-FI, Bajaj Pulsar N160 and Suzuki Gixxer. The new version of Hero Xtreme 160R comes with updated grab rail and paint scheme. Here’s everything you need to know about the new 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R motorcycle.

When it comes to design, the new 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R comes with a redesigned pillion seat and muscular fuel tank. The bike also gets a black-finished exhaust that gives it an elegant look. Talking about the features, the new Xtreme 160R continues to feature a sharp LED headlamp cluster. It also gets LED turn signals, fully-digital instrument console, backlit LCD panel with a host of information, such as gear position indicator, speedometer, tachometer and trip meters.

The new 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R is powered by the same 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 5hp at 8,500rpm and 14Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The bike also carries the tubular diamond frame, telescopic front fork and preload-adjustable rear monoshock from the previous model.