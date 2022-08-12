2022 Audi Q3 bookings open ahead of launch: Variants, features and more

Audi Q3

Audi is gearing up to launch the new Audi Q3 SUV in India and ahead of the launch, the German automaker has started to accept bookings for the upcoming SUV. The Audi Q3 will be offered in two trim levels - Premium Plus and Technology. Interested buyers can book the new Audi Q3 at a cost of Rs 2 lakh via the Audi India website or mobile app. The company has announced that the first 500 customers will receive extra perks like an extended warranty and a complete service package.

Audi Q3: Design

The new Q3 has a front end clearly influenced by the company's flagship Q8 SUV. The new Q3 is somewhat longer and broader than the outgoing model and has a longer wheelbase. It is built on Volkswagen's MQB platform, which also supports the Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq. A bigger front grille, a hexagonal fog lamp surrounds the lower half of the front bumper, matrix LED headlamps with daytime running lamps and other luxury SUV features.

With its blacked-out side skirts and sharp shoulder lines, the Q3 gives off an SUV-like appearance from the sides. Aside from the redesigned LED taillights and the reprofiled bumper, the 2017 Q3's rear is substantially similar to that of its predecessor.

Audi Q3: Cabin

The inside of the vehicle features a dashboard that is focused on the driver, a digital instrument panel, and an infotainment screen. The 2022 Audi Q3 Premium Plus comes equipped with a panoramic glass sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, seat upholstery in leather-leatherette combination, rear seats with single colour ambient lighting package, 2-zone climate control, cruise control, heated and foldable exterior rear view mirror, smartphone mirroring, 6-speaker audio system, six airbags, and more.

The infotainment display and digital instrument cluster of the 2022 Audi Q3 Technology are larger, measuring 12.3 inches and 10.1 inches, respectively. In addition to the features you get with Premium Plus, you also get interior aluminium trim, a bigger and better infotainment display, drive modes, 30 different colours for ambient lighting, a comfort key, a wireless smartphone charger, and a 10-speaker audio system.

Audi Q3: Engine

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol, which has 190 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque, is the only engine Audi offers for the Q3. This can reach a top speed of 222 kmph and accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 7.3 seconds when connected to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Audi's Quattro AWD and several drive modes are standard on the vehicle.

In India, the Audi Q3 will face off against the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Volvo XC40, and BMW X1. Between Rs 40 and 50 lakh in price, reductions are anticipated.