World Environment Day 2022: Top 5 electric cars you can buy in India

World Environment Day is celebrated to mark the importance of nature among people about how the environment should not be taken for granted.
As we celebrate World Environment Day 2022, our greater focus is on electric vehicles, which have become a popular choice in the automobile market in India. EVs have been pushed to replace conventional ICE-engined vehicles to reduce pollution.
The sales of Electric Vehicles or EVs in India are reaching new highs as technological advancements and high fuel prices have driven a lot of people in the country to purchase these cars.
EVs cause absolutely no air pollution. Once the electric vehicle is manufactured, it contributes too little to no air pollution since it runs on electricity, and not on fossil fuels.
As the vehicles don’t run on fuel, they have become a popular choice in the automobile market in India, with major brands now developing their own models.
1. Tata Tigor EV
Tata Motors, India's homegrown automaker recently launched the Tigor EV in India. Tata’s electric sedan is powered by a 26 kWh battery pack. It is connected to a 74.7 PS electric motor. Tata Tigor claims a driving range of 306 km. The price starts from Rs. 12.49 lakh to Rs. 13.64 lakh.
2. Tata Nexon EV MAX
Tata Motors has recently launched the long-range Nexon EV MAX in India. The car’s battery pack is 40.5 kWh which provides 437 km ARAI- certified range. The electric motor produces 143 PS power and 250 Nm torque.
3. MG ZS EV
MG Motor MG ZS EV has been launched recently in India which comes with an extended range and minor body variations. The ZS EV 2021 updated priced is at Rs 20.99 lakhs comes and can be bought in two variants – Excite & Exclusive.
4. Hyundai Kona
The Hyundai Kona Electric was the first electric SUV to launch in India and is priced at Rs 23.79 Lakh. It gets the maximum electric range for any electric car sold in India under Rs 25 lakh, rated at 452 km on a single charge (ARAI claimed).
5. Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV is the India's highest selling electric car and was launched back in 2019 as the most affordable electric SUV in India, being almost Rs 6 to 7 lakh cheaper than its closest rival. The Tata Nexon EV gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 312 km on a single charge.