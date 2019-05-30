Watch: PM Modi's historic mandate celebrated in a unique way in Abu Dhabi

The ADNOC is a landmark in Abu Dhabi and is the corporate headquarters of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

On Thursday, as PM Modi and his ministers took oath, the swearing-in ceremony was celebrated in faraway UAE as well.

The landmark ADNOC tower in Abu Dhabi was lit in the colour of the tricolour and the images of PM Modi and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed.

The ADNOC is a landmark in Abu Dhabi and is the corporate headquarters of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).