Volkswagen Virtus sedan launched in India: Check price, features, design and more

Volkswagen has launched its much anticipated sedan, Volkswagen Virtus, in India. The new sedan has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). In this price segment, the Volkswagen Virtus stacks against the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Skoda Slavia. It is the second car made under the company’s India 2.0 initiative. The car is based on the MQB A0 IN platform. To help you know more about the Volkswagen Virtus, here is our image gallery:
1. Volkswagen Virtus is one of the biggest cars in the segment
Volkswagen Virtus is one of the biggest cars in the segment with 1,507mm height, 1,752mm width and 4,561mm length. The sedan also features a best-in-class 2,651mm wheelbase and 521 litres of boot space.
2. Volkswagen Virtus is the fourth car based on the MQB A0 IN platform
When it comes to design, the Virtus’ silhouette looks like a orthodox sedan. It is the fourth car based on the MQB A0 IN platform after the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.
3. The sedan gets iconic Volkswagen nose
The Virtus sedan gets a iconic Volkswagen nose with a large air dam at the lower portion.
4. Volkswagen Virtus gets sleek tail lamps
At the rear, the Volkswagen Virtus gets sleek tail lamps with smoked treatment.
5. Volkswagen Virtus is loaded to the brim
Volkswagen Virtus features ventilated front seats, ambient lightning, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, electric sunroof and wireless phone charger.
6. Volkswagen Virtus gets a quite subtle interior
The Volkswagen Virtus gets a quite subtle interior that looks plush. It comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The infotainment system is connected with an 8-speaker sound system.
7. Volkswagen Virtus comes with tons of safety features
In terms of safety, Volkswagen Virtus is loaded to the brim as it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision brakes, hill-hold control, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking camera along with sensors.
8. Volkswagen Virtus is available with two engine options
Under the hood, the Volkswagen Virtus is available with two engine options - 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI as seen on the Volkswagen Taigun. The 1.0L three-cylinder TSI engine churns out 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of torque. The engine can be paired with 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed torque converter. On the other hand, the 1.5L four-cylinder TSI engine offers power and torque output of 150 PS/250 Nm. It comes with a 7-speed DSG as standard.
9. The company is also offering a GT variant of the Volkswagen Virtus
The GT variant of Volkswagen Virtus comes with blacked-out alloy wheels, black rear spoiler, red brake callipers, GT badging and contrast roof.
10. Here is the variant wise pricing of the new Volkswagen Virtus