Volkswagen Virtus sedan launched in India: Check price, features, design and more

Volkswagen has launched its much anticipated sedan, Volkswagen Virtus, in India. The new sedan has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). In this price segment, the Volkswagen Virtus stacks against the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Skoda Slavia. It is the second car made under the company’s India 2.0 initiative. The car is based on the MQB A0 IN platform. To help you know more about the Volkswagen Virtus, here is our image gallery: