Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives

Ahead of the second Test versus Australia of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli grabbed eyeballs as he drove in for practice in a shiny black Porsche Panamera Turbo.
Virat Kohli always grabs eyeballs, on the field and off it as well. He once again mesmerised onlookers on Wednesday, arriving at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium in a swanky German sports sedan.
Delhi-native Kohli drove in for practice in a shiny black Porsche Panamera Turbo ahead of the second Test versus Australia of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pics and video soon surfaced and quickly went viral on social media.
From stunning exteriors, interiors and exquisite features, here’s all you need to know about the car that the star India batter currently drives.
1. One of the fastest in its type
The sports sedan is one of the fastest cars in its category in the world and has a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 engine with capacity 3996 cc and producing 630 PS. Max torque is 820 Nm.
2. Porsche Panamera Turbo top speed and acceleration
The sports sedan’s top speed is 315 kmph while the car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. It reaches 0-200 kmph in 11.5 seconds.
3. Porsche Panamera Turbo drive
Standard features include a Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Traction Management (PTM) system, Porsche Stability Management (PSM) system which includes anti-lock braking (ABS), 8 speed transmission and adaptive air suspension among many others.
4. Porsche Panamera Turbo interiors
The car comes with leather interiors in Black, Saddle Brown, Agate Grey and Marsala colours. Features include auto climate control, four individual seats, seat heating, radar-based interior surveillance.
5. Porsche Panamera Turbo price
The Porsche Panamera Turbo’s whopping cost is over Rs 2.6 crore.
