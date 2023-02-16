Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3024142
HomePhotos

Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives

Ahead of the second Test versus Australia of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli grabbed eyeballs as he drove in for practice in a shiny black Porsche Panamera Turbo.

  •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 16, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

Virat Kohli always grabs eyeballs, on the field and off it as well. He once again mesmerised onlookers on Wednesday, arriving at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium in a swanky German sports sedan. 

Delhi-native Kohli drove in for practice in a shiny black Porsche Panamera Turbo ahead of the second Test versus Australia of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pics and video soon surfaced and quickly went viral on social media.

From stunning exteriors, interiors and exquisite features, here’s all you need to know about the car that the star India batter currently drives.

1. One of the fastest in its type

One of the fastest in its type
1/5

The sports sedan is one of the fastest cars in its category in the world and has a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 engine with capacity 3996 cc and producing 630 PS. Max torque is 820 Nm.

2. Porsche Panamera Turbo top speed and acceleration

Porsche Panamera Turbo top speed and acceleration
2/5

The sports sedan’s top speed is 315 kmph while the car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. It reaches 0-200 kmph in 11.5 seconds.

3. Porsche Panamera Turbo drive

Porsche Panamera Turbo drive
3/5

Standard features include a Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Traction Management (PTM) system, Porsche Stability Management (PSM) system which includes anti-lock braking (ABS), 8 speed transmission and adaptive air suspension among many others.

4. Porsche Panamera Turbo interiors

Porsche Panamera Turbo interiors
4/5

The car comes with leather interiors in Black, Saddle Brown, Agate Grey and Marsala colours. Features include auto climate control, four individual seats, seat heating, radar-based interior surveillance.

5. Porsche Panamera Turbo price

Porsche Panamera Turbo price
5/5

The Porsche Panamera Turbo’s whopping cost is over Rs 2.6 crore. 

READ | ‘Even ICC can’t convince BCCI for Asia Cup’: Shahid Afridi lashes out

Photos: Zee Media Bureau, Twitter

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew
How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer
In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'
Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024: Match abandoned due to wet outfield in Florida
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews