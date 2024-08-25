Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India

1/6

The Revolt RV400 is one of India's first electric bikes. It offers a range of up to 150 km on a full charge and a top speed of 85 kmph. Weighing 108 kg, the bike takes about 4.5 hours to charge from 0 to 100%. It has a power output of 3000 W and a seat height of 814 mm. The starting price is Rs 1,42,939.