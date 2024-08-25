Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India

These electric bikes provide a range of options for different budgets and performance needs:
Electric bikes are becoming increasingly popular in India, offering a range of options for eco-conscious riders. Below are some of the top electric motorcycles currently available in the Indian market, each with unique features and performance capabilities.
1. Revolt RV400
The Revolt RV400 is one of India's first electric bikes. It offers a range of up to 150 km on a full charge and a top speed of 85 kmph. Weighing 108 kg, the bike takes about 4.5 hours to charge from 0 to 100%. It has a power output of 3000 W and a seat height of 814 mm. The starting price is Rs 1,42,939.
2. Tork Kratos R
The Tork Kratos R provides a riding range of 180 km and can reach speeds up to 105 kmph. It weighs 140 kg and requires 6-7 hours for a full charge. Powered by a 4000 W motor, it features a seat height of 785 mm. The starting price is Rs 1,49,999.
3. Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is a high-performance electric bike with a range of 211 km and a top speed of 155 kmph. It weighs 197 kg and offers a seat height of 800 mm. The bike is powered by a 27,000 W motor. The starting price is Rs 2,99,000.
4. Ultraviolette F77
The Ultraviolette F77 offers a range of 206 km and a top speed of 140 kmph. It also weighs 197 kg and takes 8 hours to fully charge. With a 27,000 W motor and a seat height of 800 mm, it is priced at Rs 3,80,000.
5. Hop Electric OXO
The Hop Electric OXO provides a riding range of 140 km and a top speed of 88 kmph. Weighing 140 kg, it takes 5 hours for a full charge. The bike features a 3000 W motor and a seat height of 780 mm. The starting price is Rs 1,41,720.
6. PURE EV ecoDryft
The PURE EV ecoDryft offers a range of 130 km and can reach a top speed of 75 kmph. It weighs 101 kg and takes 6 hours to charge fully. Powered by a 2000 W motor, with a peak power of 3000 W, the bike starts at Rs 1,19,999.