TVS Ronin scrambler motorcycle launched in India, check out design and features - IN PICS

In this segment, the new TVS Ronin will stack against the likes of Royal Enfield Scrambler, Honda CB350RS, Yezdi scrambler and others.
TVS has launched the new TVS Ronin scrambler motorcycle in India at a startng price of Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is offering the new TVS Ronin in three variants - Single tone single channel, dual tone single channel and two-tone dual channel priced at Rs 1,49,000, Rs 1,56,500 and Rs 1,68,750 respectively. The TVS Ronin is powered by a 225cc single-cylinder petrol engine. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission and it produces 20 bhp of power and 19.93 Nm of torque. The company claims that the new motorcycle is capable in both urban and off-road environments due to its engine, tyres and high ground clearance. The TVS Ronin motorcycle looks like a scrambler with a bit of cafe racer elements such as the classic-looking round LED headlight at the front along with ‘T’ shaped DRLs. It also features upside-down USD front forks finished in gold colour.
The motorcycle also features a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank and a flat side panel. The bike gets a blacked-out engine and a large belly pan. The company is also offering several customisation options with the new Ronin. At the rear, the motorcycle comes with a tail light right where the seat ends along with a black grab rail. It comes with a large side slung exhaust, with a silver-coloured tip and a mono shock set up. It gets 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in dual-purpose block pattern tyres. Take a look at the new TVS Ronin motorcycle in the images below.
