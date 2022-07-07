TVS Ronin scrambler motorcycle launched in India, check out design and features - IN PICS

TVS has launched the new TVS Ronin scrambler motorcycle in India at a startng price of Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is offering the new TVS Ronin in three variants - Single tone single channel, dual tone single channel and two-tone dual channel priced at Rs 1,49,000, Rs 1,56,500 and Rs 1,68,750 respectively. The TVS Ronin is powered by a 225cc single-cylinder petrol engine. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission and it produces 20 bhp of power and 19.93 Nm of torque. The company claims that the new motorcycle is capable in both urban and off-road environments due to its engine, tyres and high ground clearance. The TVS Ronin motorcycle looks like a scrambler with a bit of cafe racer elements such as the classic-looking round LED headlight at the front along with ‘T’ shaped DRLs. It also features upside-down USD front forks finished in gold colour.

The motorcycle also features a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank and a flat side panel. The bike gets a blacked-out engine and a large belly pan. The company is also offering several customisation options with the new Ronin. At the rear, the motorcycle comes with a tail light right where the seat ends along with a black grab rail. It comes with a large side slung exhaust, with a silver-coloured tip and a mono shock set up. It gets 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in dual-purpose block pattern tyres. Take a look at the new TVS Ronin motorcycle in the images below.