Toyota Land Cruiser 300, Toyota’s MOST expensive car in India, showcased at Auto Expo 2023

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is the Toyota’s most expensive car in India. The car has always been popular among celebrities and politicians due to its dominating stance and reliable engine. Due to its high demand, the SUV always has long booking periods and the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is no less. In some countries, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has a 4 year long waiting period. For those who are unaware, the booking amount for Toyota Land Cruiser 300 in India is Rs 10 lakh. The SUV is powered by a 3.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces 305 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 succeeded the LC 200 and it made its global debut in 2021. Lighter by around 200 kg, the new model is far more manoeuvrable. The new Toyota Land Cruiser also gets Auto and Deep Snow mode along with a multi-terrain monitor that makes the car easy to drive in different environments despite SUVs huge size. The reliability of the car is further enhanced by the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension Stabilization System, an adaptive variable suspension that is controlled electronically. The car also gets upgraded crawl control and wheel articulation.