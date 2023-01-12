Search icon
Toyota Land Cruiser 300, Toyota’s MOST expensive car in India, showcased at Auto Expo 2023

For those who are unaware, the booking amount for Toyota Land Cruiser 300 in India is Rs 10 lakh.

  • Ayushmann Chawla
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 12, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is the Toyota’s most expensive car in India. The car has always been popular among celebrities and politicians due to its dominating stance and reliable engine. Due to its high demand, the SUV always has long booking periods and the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is no less. In some countries, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has a 4 year long waiting period. For those who are unaware, the booking amount for Toyota Land Cruiser 300 in India is Rs 10 lakh. The SUV is powered by a 3.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces 305 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 succeeded the LC 200 and it made its global debut in 2021. Lighter by around 200 kg, the new model is far more manoeuvrable. The new Toyota Land Cruiser also gets Auto and Deep Snow mode along with a multi-terrain monitor that makes the car easy to drive in different environments despite SUVs huge size. The reliability of the car is further enhanced by the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension Stabilization System, an adaptive variable suspension that is controlled electronically. The car also gets upgraded crawl control and wheel articulation.

 

1. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 maintains that aggressive look with dominating front fascia and large grille.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 maintains that aggressive look with dominating front fascia and large grille.
1/5

2. The large wheels and tall frame offers a dominating stance to the Toyota Land Cruiser 300

The large wheels and tall frame offers a dominating stance to the Toyota Land Cruiser 300
2/5

3. Toyota Land Cruiser 300's rear is quite similar to its predecessor Toyota Land Cruiser 200.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300's rear is quite similar to its predecessor Toyota Land Cruiser 200.
3/5

4. The neat design makes the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 look big and bulky.

The neat design makes the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 look big and bulky.
4/5

5. The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is fully loaded with all the latest technology and comforts inside the cabin.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is fully loaded with all the latest technology and comforts inside the cabin.
5/5

