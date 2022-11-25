Search icon
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch

Toyota Innova Hycross will be launched next year at Auto Expo 2023.

  DNA Web Team
  Nov 25, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

Toyota has finally unveiled its much-awaited Innova Hycross MPV for the Indian market. The new-gen Innova is now available for bookings and the company will officially launch the vehicle at Auto Expo 2023. The new Toyota Innova Hycross features a new design with longer and wider body, a tech rich cabin and it is powered by a strong-hybrid engine. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Toyota Innova Hycross MPV.

 

1. Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross
1/5

The new Toyota Innova Hycross gets a muscular SUV stance thanks to R18 alloy wheels, revamped front fascia, neat crease lines and sporty rear bumper. The Toyota Innova Hycross does look more imposing and dominating than its predecessor.

 

2. New Toyota Innova Hycross

New Toyota Innova Hycross
2/5

The new Innova comes with an imposing grill and bumper. The muscular stance of the car is further accentuated by Tri-LED headlamps and first-in-segment dual function daytime running lamps that also function as indicators.

 

3. New Toyota Innova Hycross

New Toyota Innova Hycross
3/5

The new Toyota Innova Hycross brings 2.0-litre TNGA strong hybrid petrol engine that produces 152hp and 187Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with a self-charging motor which helps the car to get a combined output of 184hp. Toyota claims that the car offers fuel efficiency of 21.1kmpl.

 

4. New Toyota Innova Hycross

New Toyota Innova Hycross
4/5

New Innova Hycross’ interior is loaded to the brim. The new MPV gets a dual tone theme, ambient lighting, a faux wood finish, aluminium inlays, and quilted leather seats. It also features a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets a huge panoramic sunroof.

 

5. New Toyota Innova Hycross

New Toyota Innova Hycross
5/5

Toyota Innova Hycross comes with 6 SRS airbags, auto-high beam, blind spot monitor and several ADAS tech based safety features. 

 

