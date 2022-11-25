Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch

Toyota has finally unveiled its much-awaited Innova Hycross MPV for the Indian market. The new-gen Innova is now available for bookings and the company will officially launch the vehicle at Auto Expo 2023. The new Toyota Innova Hycross features a new design with longer and wider body, a tech rich cabin and it is powered by a strong-hybrid engine. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Toyota Innova Hycross MPV.