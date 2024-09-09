Search icon
Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Here are the best Tata Motors cars to buy in India. ​

  • Sep 09, 2024, 11:01 PM IST

Tata Motors is one of India's largest automobile manufacturers. They are known for offering a good range of features, particularly highlighting their commitment to safety with high crash test ratings, modern design aesthetics, and competitive pricing, making them a value-for-money option with a good feature set across various models. Here are the best Tata Motors cars to buy in India.

1. Tata Safari

Tata Safari
The Tata Safari which starts at a price of Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) is one of the best Tata cars, thanks to its spacious interior, comfortable ride, powerful engine, high safety rating, and premium features.

2. Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier
The Tata Harrier starts at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers a combination of stylish design, comfortable ride, spacious interior, powerful engine, and a high safety rating, making it a strong contender in the mid-size SUV segment.

 

3. Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon
Staring at a price of Rs 7.99 lakh, the Tata Nexon is a stylish SUV that offers comfortable seats and is equipped with modern features and a five-star safety rating. Packed with advanced technology including a large touchscreen infotainment system, connectivity options, and driver assistance features, make it one of the best options in the lineup for buyers.

 

4. ​Tata Punch

​Tata Punch
The Tata Punch starts at Rs 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides having a stylish SUV design, it offers high ground clearance, good fuel efficiency, spacious interior, and a strong safety rating.

 

5. Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz
Starting at a price of Rs 6.64 lakh, The Tata Altroz offers amazing features.It is known for its comfortable ride quality, particularly at higher speeds, with a stable feel and a light, easy-to-maneuver steering.

 

