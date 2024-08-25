Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

The automotive industry in India is abuzz with the recent launch of the highly anticipated Mahindra Thar Roxx. Priced competitively at Rs 12.99 lakh for the base petrol variant and Rs 13.99 lakh for the diesel version (ex-showroom), this rugged SUV has captured the attention of adventure enthusiasts and off-road aficionados alike. For consumers exploring alternatives to the Mahindra Thar Roxx, several compelling options are available in the market. Here are the top alternatives to Mahindra Thar Roxx.