Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Here are the top alternatives to Mahindra Thar Roxx in India.
The automotive industry in India is abuzz with the recent launch of the highly anticipated Mahindra Thar Roxx. Priced competitively at Rs 12.99 lakh for the base petrol variant and Rs 13.99 lakh for the diesel version (ex-showroom), this rugged SUV has captured the attention of adventure enthusiasts and off-road aficionados alike. For consumers exploring alternatives to the Mahindra Thar Roxx, several compelling options are available in the market. Here are the top alternatives to Mahindra Thar Roxx.
1. Mahindra Scorpio N
With advanced features and off-road capabilities likened to the Thar Roxx, the Mahindra Scorpio N is certainly a choice to consider. The Scorpio N comes at a price of Rs 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Reflective of the Thar Roxx, it avails the same engine selections with options including a 2.0L turbo petrol and a 2.2L diesel machine.
2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a sturdy SUV that has the ability to drive even on the toughest terrains. Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, it comes with a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom).
3. Force Gurkha 5 Door
The Force Gurkha 5-Door stands as a strong rival to the Thar Roxx, boasting remarkable off-roading capabilities and set at a starting price of Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes powered by a robust 2.6-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine, developing 140 hp and an impressive 320 Nm of torque.
4. Hyundai Creta
The Hyundai Creta may lack a bit when it comes to off-road performance, especially when compared to the Thar Roxx. However, it makes up for it with its array of amazing features. With a starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta is affordable and offers engine options including a 1.5L petrol, 1.5L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine.
5. Mahindra XUV700
The Mahindra XUV700 is an SUV built more with a focus on on-road prowess, rather than off-roading capabilities. However, it comes with an AWD powertrain and two engine options - 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. Pricing for this model starts at Rs 13.99 lakh.