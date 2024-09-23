Search icon
Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

Here are best sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh.

  Pavan Naidu
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 23, 2024, 10:14 PM IST

Affordable sports bikes have gained popularity for their impressive performance and exhilarating power without breaking the bank. These machines combine sleek design with robust engines, delivering thrilling speed and agility that cater to both new riders and seasoned enthusiasts. With advanced technology and engineering, they provide a balance of power and handling, making them accessible to a wider customers. Here are best sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh.

 

1. KTM RC 200

KTM RC 200
1/5

The KTM RC200 stands out as one of the most budget-friendly sportsbikes available in the Indian market. Renowned for its excellent control, this bike is priced starting at Rs 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine that delivers 24 bhp and 19.2 Nm of peak torque.

 

2. KTM RC 125

KTM RC 125
2/5

Priced at Rs 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom), KTM RC125 boasts a 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine that generates 14 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque.

 

3. Yamaha R15

Yamaha R15
3/5

The Yamaha R15 is among the most popular bikes in its segment. Drawing inspiration from models like the R1, it has a starting price of Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is equipped with a 155 cc single-cylinder engine that delivers 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of peak torque.

 

4. TVS Apache RR310

TVS Apache RR310
4/5

The TVS Apache RR310 features the largest engine capacity in its price range. Priced from Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom), it boasts a 312.2 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 37 bhp and 29 Nm of peak torque.

 

5. Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR
5/5

The Hero Karizma XMR features a 210 cc single-cylinder engine that delivers 25 bhp and 20.4 Nm of peak torque. The starting price for this bike is Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

