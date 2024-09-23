Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

Affordable sports bikes have gained popularity for their impressive performance and exhilarating power without breaking the bank. These machines combine sleek design with robust engines, delivering thrilling speed and agility that cater to both new riders and seasoned enthusiasts. With advanced technology and engineering, they provide a balance of power and handling, making them accessible to a wider customers. Here are best sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh.