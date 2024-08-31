Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Here are the major seven-seater car launches in India in 2024.
India has emerged as a booming market for SUVs, with a significant number of buyers setting their sights on seven-seater cars. The appeal of these vehicles lies in their spacious interiors, offering ample legroom and headroom compared to smaller cars. This added space translates to enhanced comfort for passengers, making long journeys a more pleasant experience. 7-seater cars also extend beyond passenger comfort. These vehicles also boast generous boot space, catering to the storage needs of the entire family. Here are the major seven-seater car launches in India in 2024.
1. Hyundai Alcazar facelift
Ahead of the India launch on September 9, Hyundai has already teased some interior and exterior features of the 7-seater premium SUV. Once launched, the Alcazar facelift will be offered with a 1.5-liter turbo petrol or a 1.5-liter turbo diesel engine. Additionally, both engines will be available in manual and automatic transmission. It is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).
2. Kia Carnival MPV
The highly anticipated seven-seater variant of the Kia Carnival is expected to launch on October 3. The 2024 edition of the Kia Carnival MPV stirs hype with options that also include 4-seater and 9-seater variants. It's expected to be offered with a single-engine option and an automatic transmission. Once launched, the new Kia Carnival is expected to start at a price of Rs 40 lakh.
3. Kia EV9
The Kia EV9 will be a fully electric seven-seater SUV that is set to make its debut in India on October 3. The EV9 is expected to feature ultra-fast charging, with the ability to charge up to 154 miles in 15 minutes. Moreover, it will have a futuristic design, premium features, and a range of intelligent remote control functions. The seven-seater SUV is expected to launch at a price of Rs 90 lakh.
4. Mahindra XUV.e8
The Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to launch in India in December 2024. The price is expected to be in the range of Rs 21–30 lakh. The XUV.e8 will come with an 80 kWh battery pack, and it might provide a driving range of nearly 450 km.