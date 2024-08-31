Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

India has emerged as a booming market for SUVs, with a significant number of buyers setting their sights on seven-seater cars. The appeal of these vehicles lies in their spacious interiors, offering ample legroom and headroom compared to smaller cars. This added space translates to enhanced comfort for passengers, making long journeys a more pleasant experience. 7-seater cars also extend beyond passenger comfort. These vehicles also boast generous boot space, catering to the storage needs of the entire family. Here are the major seven-seater car launches in India in 2024.