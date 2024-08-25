Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3104096
HomePhotos

Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Here are the five best small electric cars to buy in India.

  • Pavan Naidu
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 25, 2024, 04:34 PM IST

The Indian market is witnessing a significant surge in the demand for electric vehicles (EV). One of the primary reasons driving the demand for EVs is their superior energy efficiency compared to gas-powered vehicles. Electric cars are known to be more energy-efficient, resulting in lower operational costs for consumers. In addition to the overall increase in EV demand, there is a growing preference for small EV cars among consumers. These compact electric vehicles not only require less parking space but also offer features that maximize passenger comfort and space. Here are the five best mini electric cars to buy in India.

 

1. MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV
1/5

MG Comet EV is one of the best small electric cars to buy in India. With a battery capacity of 17.3 kWh, it generates a power of 41.42bhp and a torque of 110Nm. It offers a range of 230 km and starts at a price of Rs 6.99 lakh.

 

2. Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV
2/5

Tata Tiago EV  is available in two battery capacity of 19.2 - 24 kWh.  The 19.2 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 250 km, while the 24 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 315 km on a single charge. Its price ranges between Rs 7.99 - 11.89 Lakh.

 

3. Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV
3/5

The car's entry-level version, equipped with a 25kWh battery, delivers 80 horsepower and 114Nm of torque, boasting an estimated range of about 315km. On the other hand, the Long Range version, powered with a 35kWh battery, generates 120 horsepower and 190Nm of torque, with a range of 421km. Its price starts from Rs 10.99 lakh.

 

4. Strom Motors R3

Strom Motors R3
4/5

The Strom Motors R3 has a 30 kWh battery capacity, offering an impressive range of 200 km on just one charge. Its driving force is a modest 15 kW electric motor that works seamlessly with a 48-volt electric system. It costs Rs 4.5 lakh.

 

5. PMV EaS E

PMV EaS E
5/5

The PMV EaS E electric vehicle has a 10 kWh battery capacity that offers a range of 160 km on a full charge. It costs Rs 4.79 lakh.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more
Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India
This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..
6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs
Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Daughter gifts father brand new car, his reaction wins internet
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews