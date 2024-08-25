Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

The Indian market is witnessing a significant surge in the demand for electric vehicles (EV). One of the primary reasons driving the demand for EVs is their superior energy efficiency compared to gas-powered vehicles. Electric cars are known to be more energy-efficient, resulting in lower operational costs for consumers. In addition to the overall increase in EV demand, there is a growing preference for small EV cars among consumers. These compact electric vehicles not only require less parking space but also offer features that maximize passenger comfort and space. Here are the five best mini electric cars to buy in India.