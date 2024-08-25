Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Here are the five best small electric cars to buy in India.
The Indian market is witnessing a significant surge in the demand for electric vehicles (EV). One of the primary reasons driving the demand for EVs is their superior energy efficiency compared to gas-powered vehicles. Electric cars are known to be more energy-efficient, resulting in lower operational costs for consumers. In addition to the overall increase in EV demand, there is a growing preference for small EV cars among consumers. These compact electric vehicles not only require less parking space but also offer features that maximize passenger comfort and space. Here are the five best mini electric cars to buy in India.
1. MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV is one of the best small electric cars to buy in India. With a battery capacity of 17.3 kWh, it generates a power of 41.42bhp and a torque of 110Nm. It offers a range of 230 km and starts at a price of Rs 6.99 lakh.
2. Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV is available in two battery capacity of 19.2 - 24 kWh. The 19.2 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 250 km, while the 24 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 315 km on a single charge. Its price ranges between Rs 7.99 - 11.89 Lakh.
3. Tata Punch EV
The car's entry-level version, equipped with a 25kWh battery, delivers 80 horsepower and 114Nm of torque, boasting an estimated range of about 315km. On the other hand, the Long Range version, powered with a 35kWh battery, generates 120 horsepower and 190Nm of torque, with a range of 421km. Its price starts from Rs 10.99 lakh.
4. Strom Motors R3
The Strom Motors R3 has a 30 kWh battery capacity, offering an impressive range of 200 km on just one charge. Its driving force is a modest 15 kW electric motor that works seamlessly with a 48-volt electric system. It costs Rs 4.5 lakh.
5. PMV EaS E
The PMV EaS E electric vehicle has a 10 kWh battery capacity that offers a range of 160 km on a full charge. It costs Rs 4.79 lakh.