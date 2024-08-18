Search icon
Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Here are the top Harley-Davidson motorcycles to buy in India.

  Pavan Naidu
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 18, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

Harley-Davidson stands as a timeless icon of American engineering and design, symbolizing a blend of innovation and tradition in the realm of classic motorcycles. The distinct roar of a Harley engine and the sleek, vintage aesthetics have captivated enthusiasts worldwide for decades. This brand is known across the globe for introducing extremely powerful motorcycles. Here are the top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India.

 

1. Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440
1/5

Harley-Davidson X440 is powered by a 440 cc engine which produces a power of 27 bhp and torque of 38 Nm. With a claimed mileage of  35 kmpl and a fuel tank of 13.5 litre, Harley-Davidson X440 costs Rs 2.4 lakh.

 

2. Harley-Davidson Sportster S

Harley-Davidson Sportster S
2/5

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S comes with a 1252cc air-cooled engine that delivers a whopping 122.3 bhp at 7500 rpm of power. With a fuel tank capacity of 11.8 litre, it boasts s mileage of 19.6 kmpl. It costs Rs 16.48 lakh.

 

3. Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
3/5

The Harley-Davidson Fat Bob is powered by an 1868cc BS6 engine which develops a power of 92.5 bhp and a torque of 155 Nm. It boasts a fuel tank capacity of 13.2 litre and mileage of 18 kmpl. It comes at a price tag of Rs 21.48 lakh.

 

4. Harley-Davidson Nightster

Harley-Davidson Nightster
4/5

The Harley-Davidson Nightster is powered by a 975 cc air-cooled engine which produces 89.7 bhp at 7500 rpm of power. It has a fuel tank of 11.7 litre and a claimed mileage of 18.1 kmpl. Price starts at Rs 13.39 lakh.

 

5. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
5/5

Powered by an 1868 cc air-cooled engine, the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy develops 95.1 bhp at 5020 rpm of power. It boasts a fuel tank of 18.9 litre and a claimed mileage of 18.1 kmpl. It costs Rs 25.69 lakh.

 

