Top electric cycles to buy in India

Here are some of the best electric cycles to buy in India.
The e-cycle market is booming in India, with many people now opting for this eco-friendly option. E-cycles are known for their sturdy and well-built design, ensuring durability and reliability for users. Another key advantage of e-cycles is the smooth riding experience they offer. With advanced technology and innovative design features, e-cycles provide users with a seamless and enjoyable ride. Here are five electric cycles to buy in India.
1. Tattvalabs SJ-X1
Tattvalabs SJ-X1 boasts rear hub motor with 250w power and 7.8AH battery that offers utpo 40 km range of pedal assist. It costs Rs 21,239.
2. EMotorad Doodle
The EMotorad Doodle, an electric bike designed with a 12.75AH detachable battery, also features an LED screen with USB charging. It provides five levels of pedal assistance for your convenience. It’s price starts from Rs 52,999.
3. Hero Electro C4E 700
The e-bike boasts a sturdy 250W motor lodged in the rear hub, paired with a 5.8Ah lithium-ion battery. It comes with a smart LED display offering four ride modes, efficient dual-disc brakes and sports 700C wheels for smooth rides. It’s price starts from Rs 37,499.
4. Synergy B1
The bike comes with dual disc brakes, powered by a 250W BLDC motor and energized by a 5.8 Ah Li-Ion battery. The price starts from Rs 22,399.
5. Emotorad X1
It features a 250W rear hub motor and a 7.65Ah removable battery, offering a maximu speed of 25 km/h. Its cost Rs 24,996.