Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Owning a convertible car in India has long been considered a symbol of luxury and status. Beyond its stylish appearance, convertible cars offer a unique driving experience that sets them apart from traditional vehicles. One major advantage is the enhanced visibility they provide, allowing drivers to have a better view of their surroundings. Additionally, the extra headroom and versatility of convertible cars make them a popular choice among enthusiasts. The sleek design and powerful performance of convertibles add to their appeal, making them a favourite among those who appreciate style and speed. Here are the best convertible cars to buy in India.