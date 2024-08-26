Search icon
Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Here are the best convertible cars to buy in India.

  Pavan Naidu
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 26, 2024, 08:41 PM IST

Owning a convertible car in India has long been considered a symbol of luxury and status. Beyond its stylish appearance, convertible cars offer a unique driving experience that sets them apart from traditional vehicles. One major advantage is the enhanced visibility they provide, allowing drivers to have a better view of their surroundings. Additionally, the extra headroom and versatility of convertible cars make them a popular choice among enthusiasts. The sleek design and powerful performance of convertibles add to their appeal, making them a favourite among those who appreciate style and speed. Here are the best convertible cars to buy in India.

 

1. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD
The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD is a two-seater convertible with a 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10 engine that produces 602 brake horsepower (bhp) at 8,000 rpm and 600 newton meters (Nm) of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. With a top speed of 324 kmph, it comes around a price of Rs 4 crore.

 

2. Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
The Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster is powered by a 3982 cc engine, producing 469 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 295 kmph and costs Rs 2.44 crore.

 

3. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet boasts a robust engine of 2999 cc that develops 429 bhp and 520 Nm of torque. With a top speed of 250 kmph, it offers you at a price of Rs 1.3 crore.

 

4. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, with its potent 6498cc engine, packs a punch at 770PS/759BHP when revved up to 8500 RPM, and an impressive torque of 720 Nm reached at 6750 RPM. It has the capability of reaching a top speed of 350 kmph. It costs Rs 6.25 crore.

 

5. Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin DB11
The Aston Martin DB11 is a four-seater convertible, that costs Rs 3.29 crore in India. It is powered by a 5198 cc engine that produces anywhere from 503 to 600 bhp. It can achieve a top speed of 301 kmph.

 

