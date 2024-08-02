Search icon
Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Discover affordable cars with advanced safety features, including six airbags, priced under Rs 10 lakh.

  Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 03, 2024, 12:00 AM IST

Explore the best options for cars equipped with six airbags, all available for under Rs 10 lakh, and learn about their prices and features.

1. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura:
Price: Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 6.6 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
Features: Six airbags standard across all variants.
Engine: Powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine.

2. Hyundai Exter:

Hyundai Exter:
Price: Rs 6.2 lakh (ex-showroom).
Variants: E, S, SX, SX(O), SX(O) Connect.
Features: Six airbags standard across all variants.
Engine: Powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine.

3. Maruti Suzuki Swift:

Maruti Suzuki Swift:
Price: Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
Variants: LXI, VXI, VXI (O), ZXI, ZXI Plus.
Features: Six airbags standard across all variants.
Engine: Powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, NA petrol engine.

4. Hyundai i20:

Hyundai i20:
Price: Rs 7.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
Variants: Era, Magna, Sportz, Sportz (O), Asta, Asta (O).
Features: Six airbags standard across all variants.
Sportier Version: i20 N-line with six airbags, starting from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Mahindra XUV 3XO:

Mahindra XUV 3XO:
Price: Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
Features: Six airbags standard across all variants.
Engine Options: 1.5-litre diesel, 1.2-litre MPFI petrol, 1.2-litre TGDI petrol.

