From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

4/5

BYD is set to launch the eMax 7 electric MPV in India on October 8, 2024. This updated model is an enhancement of the e6, featuring a three-row seating layout and enhanced technology. The first 1,000 customers who book the BYD eMax 7 by October 8 will receive benefits of up to Rs 51,000, along with complimentary 7kW and 3kW chargers upon delivery. The BYD eMax 7 is expected to be priced between Rs 30–32 lakh in India.