From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

Let’s take a closer look at some of the top cars poised to debut in October 2024.

  Pavan Naidu
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 29, 2024, 04:52 PM IST

With the new month starting tomorrow, October is set to be an exciting time for car enthusiasts, featuring a lineup of new launches. Several highly anticipated models are scheduled to hit the market, showcasing the latest advancements in technology, design, and performance. Let’s take a closer look at some of the top cars poised to debut in October 2024.

 

1. Kia Carnival

Kia is planning to launch its updated Carnival on October 3. The vehicle will come in two well-equipped variants, offering options between the Limousine and Limousine Plus trims. It will be powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 2024 Kia Carnival is expected to be priced around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

 

2. Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 will launch in India alongside the Kia Carnival on October 3. The EV9 will be offered in a single GT Line AWD 6-seater variant, featuring a 99.8 kWh battery that produces 384 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The Kia EV9 range is claimed to be 561 km on a single charge. As Kia's most expensive model, its price may exceed Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

 

3. Nissan Magnite facelift

Nissan is generating excitement for the Magnite facelift ahead of its launch in India on October 4. The updated model is expected to feature a new grille, headlights, taillights, and alloy wheels. It is expected to be powered by 1.0-litre NA and turbo-petrol engines, available with five-speed manual, AMT, and CVT transmissions. It is expected to be priced from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

 

4. BYD eMax 7

BYD is set to launch the eMax 7 electric MPV in India on October 8, 2024. This updated model is an enhancement of the e6, featuring a three-row seating layout and enhanced technology. The first 1,000 customers who book the BYD eMax 7 by October 8 will receive benefits of up to Rs 51,000, along with complimentary 7kW and 3kW chargers upon delivery. The BYD eMax 7 is expected to be priced between Rs 30–32 lakh in India.

 

5. Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the 2024 E-Class Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India on October 9, 2024. The vehicle will be offered in two variants, the E 200 and E 220d, featuring both petrol and diesel engine options. Pre-orders are currently available, with deliveries anticipated to start shortly after the launch. The price of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB is expected to start at Rs 80 lakh.

 

