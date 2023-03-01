Top 5 upcoming cars, SUVs in March 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and more

In March 2023, consumers may get their hands on a SUV-crossover, an updated sedan, and a new generation of a popular sedan.
During the third month of 2023, there are a handful of significant debuts. Hyundai is releasing a brand-new version of its sedan, and Honda is also updating its main rival, the City. In addition, Maruti may release a new crossover SUV, as well as the CNG-powered Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the diesel-powered Toyota Innova Crysta.
In March, we should see the release of the following five cars:
1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG
1.5-liter K15C DualJet engine from the Ertiga and XL6 will power the upcoming Brezza CNG. In petrol mode, it generate 100hp and 136Nm; in CNG mode, 88hp and 121.5Nm. You can count on comparable performance from the Brezza. Unlike the Ertiga and XL6 CNG, the Brezza will include a 6-speed torque converter automatic.
2. Toyota Innova Crysta diesel
The Crysta will now only be offered with the 2.4-litre diesel engine, instead of the 2.7-litre petrol engine it had before. Toyota will also offer two Innova variants for the first time. The Innova Crysta also receives a new grille, bumper, and fog lamp housing.
3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx
The exterior of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV is sleek and modern. The car's front end was designed to look like the brand new Grand Vitara. The SUV's distinctive LED block taillights and LED light bar span the length of the vehicle at the back.
4. Hyundai Verna
Both the new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and the existing 1.5-liter normally aspirated petrol engines will be offered in the updated Hyundai Verna. The new Verna will join the rest of the compact to midsize car market in abandoning diesel options.
5. Honda City Facelift
Higher trims of the new City's standard petrol engine will have ADAS capabilities. There will be new base models of the strong-hybrid as well as the standard petrol engine.