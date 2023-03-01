Top 5 upcoming cars, SUVs in March 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and more

In March 2023, consumers may get their hands on a SUV-crossover, an updated sedan, and a new generation of a popular sedan.

During the third month of 2023, there are a handful of significant debuts. Hyundai is releasing a brand-new version of its sedan, and Honda is also updating its main rival, the City. In addition, Maruti may release a new crossover SUV, as well as the CNG-powered Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the diesel-powered Toyota Innova Crysta.

In March, we should see the release of the following five cars: