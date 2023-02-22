Search icon
Top 5 most selling cars of India from January 2023

List of top 5 most selling cars in India.

  • Raunak Jain
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 22, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

Top Sold Cars in India: Maruti Suzuki dominates January 2023 car sales in India with four of its models taking up the top spots, according to the latest industry data. The Maruti Suzuki Alto reclaimed its position as the best-selling car in India, selling 21,411 units, marking a 73 per cent YoY growth. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki WagonR climbed from 10th position in December 2022 to second place in January 2023, selling 20,466 units. The Maruti Suzuki Swift remained in third place, selling 16,440 units, while the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which had been the top-selling car in India, came in fourth with 16,357 units sold. The Tata Nexon was the only non-Maruti Suzuki model in the top five, with sales of 15,567 units.

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto
1/5

The Maruti Suzuki Alto, the successor to the iconic Maruti 800, is the most affordable new car in India and continues to be the preferred choice for budget-conscious buyers. The car comes with optional factory-fitted CNG kits, further increasing its affordability. The Maruti Suzuki Alto sold 21,411 units in January 2023, a 73 per cent increase over its sales in the same period last year.

2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki WagonR
2/5

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR climbed up from the 10th position to second place, selling 20,466 units in January 2023. Known for its practicality and fuel efficiency, the car comes equipped with two petrol engine options, a 1-litre and 1.2-litre engine, with the former also available with a CNG kit.

3. Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift
3/5

The Maruti Suzuki Swift retained its third position, selling 16,440 units in January 2023. It is the most spacious 5-seater car in its segment, and its 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine delivers excellent fuel efficiency of 22.38 km/l from petrol and 30.90 km/kg from CNG.

4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
4/5

Despite losing its top position, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno continued to be a popular choice, selling 16,357 units in January 2023, a 141 per cent YoY growth. The launch of the CNG-powered version of the car has contributed significantly to its growth. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is in its second generation, offering improved safety features and a host of premium features.

5. Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon
5/5

The Tata Nexon, the only non-Maruti Suzuki car in the top five, retained its position as the best-selling compact SUV, selling 15,567 units in January 2023. The Indian compact SUV is available in petrol, diesel, and electric-powered forms and is one of the safest cars in India.

