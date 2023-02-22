Top 5 most selling cars of India from January 2023

Top Sold Cars in India: Maruti Suzuki dominates January 2023 car sales in India with four of its models taking up the top spots, according to the latest industry data. The Maruti Suzuki Alto reclaimed its position as the best-selling car in India, selling 21,411 units, marking a 73 per cent YoY growth. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki WagonR climbed from 10th position in December 2022 to second place in January 2023, selling 20,466 units. The Maruti Suzuki Swift remained in third place, selling 16,440 units, while the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which had been the top-selling car in India, came in fourth with 16,357 units sold. The Tata Nexon was the only non-Maruti Suzuki model in the top five, with sales of 15,567 units.