Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others

If you are planning to buy a sub-compact SUV, here is a list of the top cars in India in January 2023.
Having a high ground clearance is crucial for driving in India. All around the place you may see large speed bumps, craters, patches, and potholes. In light of this, Indian automakers are supplying vehicles with the maximum ground clearance possible, allowing for more manoeuvrability. We've rounded together some of India's best subcompact SUVs, all of which can be had for less than Rs 10 lakhs (ex-showroom).
1. Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon compact SUV is Tata Motors one of the best selling car. The Nexon can clear 209mm of ground and can be had for as little as Rs 7.70 lakh. The Tata Nexon is the company's first SUV and the first vehicle to come out of India to be awarded the maximum possible five stars from the Global New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).
2. Nissan Kicks
There are two petrol engine choices for the Kicks. The first is a 1.3-litre turbocharged Petrol engine that produces 154 horsepower and 254 Nm of torque. The other is a 1.5-litre NA Petrol engine, good for 104 horsepower and 142 Newton-metres of torque. The Nissan Kicks has a starting price of Rs 9.49 lakhs and a ground clearance of 210mm.
3. Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet price start at Rs 7.99 lakh and comes with three different engine options: a 1.2-liter petrol unit paired with a 5-speed manual transmission (MT), a 1.5-liter diesel unit paired with a 6-speed manual transmission (MT) or a 6-speed automatic transmission (AT), and a 1.2-liter turbo petrol unit paired with an The Kia Sonata has 205 mm of clearance underneath the vehicle.
4. Renault Kiger
The Renault Kiger's 205 mm clearance is due to the fact that it uses the Nissan Magnite's CMF-A+ platform. The Kiger is available for a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh.
5. Nissan Magnite
The Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger both use the same underpinnings. The Magnite has been quite successful in the Indian market when it was first introduced there. The Nissan Magnite begins at an MSRP of Rs 5.97 Lakh and has 205mm of ground clearance.