Tata Safari, Nexon, Harrier Jet Edition SUVs launched: Features, price and more

Tata Motors has launched an all new Jet Edition for its line-up of mid to high SUVs. As per the company, the line-up is inspired by ‘Business Jets’, which will appeal to a set of customers who love opulence and want to soar high in luxury. The Jet Edition offers top of the line features along with an exclusive exterior and interior colour theme. This one-of-a-kind edition includes Tata Motors’ flagship 6/7-seater SUV – the Safari, the company’s premium 5-seater SUV – the Harrier and India’s no. 1 SUV - the Tata Nexon. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Tata Safari, Nexon, Harrier Jet Edition SUVs.
1. Tata Safari, Nexon, Harrier Jet Edition: Design
The limited edition SUVs will be available in a unique exterior colour – Starlight - a dual-tone combination of earthy bronze body and a platinum silver roof. It gets Jet black alloy wheels and silver skid plates at the front and rear.
2. Tata Safari, Nexon, Harrier Jet Edition: Cabin
The interior of Jet Edition SUVs feature dual-tone Oyster White and Granite black cabin. The techno-steel bronze finish mid-pad is the centre of attraction on the instrument panel along with the bronze accents on doors and floor consoles which elevate the overall ambience of the cars. The SUVs get JET embroidery on the front headrests and deco stitching on the seats in a bronze thread.
3. Tata Harrier and Safari Jet Edition
Tata Motors’ premium and flagship SUV– the Harrier and Safari respectively will now sport an enhanced appeal with a dual-tone colour scheme. Both cars will now be equipped with advanced ESP safety functions such as Driver Doze off alert, Panic Brake alert, After Impact Braking. These features will be over and above the existing 14 safety functions. Additionally, the inclusion of a C type USB charger in all rows for both cars, Winged Comfort Head Restraints on the second row bench and captain seats (only in the Safari), Electronic parking brake in manual and automatic along with all 4 disc brakes ( new to the Harrier ).
The SUVs will also include a Wireless Android Auto/ Apple Carplay, Air purifier and a Wireless charger. Adding to the indulgent feel, the interiors are further elevated with the addition of elements such as the Tri- Arrow perforated Oyster White – Benecke-Kaliko leatherette seats.
4. Tata Nexon Jet Edition
In addition to all the features of the Jet range combined with the features of the top end model like ventilated seats, electric sunroof with tilt function, air purifier with AQi display amongst others, the Nexon Jet Edition will also boast of a wireless charger.
5. Tata Safari, Nexon, Harrier Jet Edition: Pricing