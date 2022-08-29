Tata Safari, Nexon, Harrier Jet Edition SUVs launched: Features, price and more

3/5

Tata Motors’ premium and flagship SUV– the Harrier and Safari respectively will now sport an enhanced appeal with a dual-tone colour scheme. Both cars will now be equipped with advanced ESP safety functions such as Driver Doze off alert, Panic Brake alert, After Impact Braking. These features will be over and above the existing 14 safety functions. Additionally, the inclusion of a C type USB charger in all rows for both cars, Winged Comfort Head Restraints on the second row bench and captain seats (only in the Safari), Electronic parking brake in manual and automatic along with all 4 disc brakes ( new to the Harrier ).

The SUVs will also include a Wireless Android Auto/ Apple Carplay, Air purifier and a Wireless charger. Adding to the indulgent feel, the interiors are further elevated with the addition of elements such as the Tri- Arrow perforated Oyster White – Benecke-Kaliko leatherette seats.