Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

The Hyundai Creta led July’s sales charts in India, followed by the popular Maruti Suzuki models and Tata's strong contenders.

  Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 25, 2024, 03:47 PM IST

In July 2024, the Indian automotive market saw impressive sales figures for several popular models, showcasing the diverse preferences of Indian car buyers. Here’s a look at the top-selling cars from the past month:

 

1. Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon
1/7

With 13,902 units sold, the Tata Nexon continues to capture the Indian market’s attention. This compact SUV, priced from Rs 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom), is favored for its modern design, feature-rich interior, and competitive pricing.

 

2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2/7

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza sold 14,676 units in July. This SUV, starting at Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom), is equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, making it a popular choice among buyers.

 

3. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
3/7

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, with 15,701 units sold, is the leading MPV in India. It offers spacious interiors and is powered by a 1.5-litre K-series engine. Its starting price is Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

4. Tata Punch

Tata Punch
4/7

Selling 16,121 units, the Tata Punch is a favorite in the compact SUV segment. Priced from Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom), it features a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and offers both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

 

5. Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki WagonR
5/7

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR sold 16,191 units in July. Known for its reliability and affordability, the Wagon R starts at Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with options of a 1.0L or 1.2L NA petrol engine.

 

6. Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift
6/7

With 16,854 units sold, the Maruti Suzuki Swift remains a top choice. This fuel-efficient car starts at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 1.2-litre Z-series engine, making it a popular pick among Indian drivers.

 

7. Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta
7/7

The Hyundai Creta tops the list with 17,350 units sold. Priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), this SUV offers multiple engine options, including petrol, turbo petrol, and diesel, along with a comprehensive feature set.

 

