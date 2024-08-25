Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

The Hyundai Creta led July’s sales charts in India, followed by the popular Maruti Suzuki models and Tata's strong contenders.
In July 2024, the Indian automotive market saw impressive sales figures for several popular models, showcasing the diverse preferences of Indian car buyers. Here’s a look at the top-selling cars from the past month:
1. Tata Nexon
With 13,902 units sold, the Tata Nexon continues to capture the Indian market’s attention. This compact SUV, priced from Rs 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom), is favored for its modern design, feature-rich interior, and competitive pricing.
2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza sold 14,676 units in July. This SUV, starting at Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom), is equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, making it a popular choice among buyers.
3. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, with 15,701 units sold, is the leading MPV in India. It offers spacious interiors and is powered by a 1.5-litre K-series engine. Its starting price is Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
4. Tata Punch
Selling 16,121 units, the Tata Punch is a favorite in the compact SUV segment. Priced from Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom), it features a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and offers both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox.
5. Maruti Suzuki WagonR
The Maruti Suzuki WagonR sold 16,191 units in July. Known for its reliability and affordability, the Wagon R starts at Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with options of a 1.0L or 1.2L NA petrol engine.
6. Maruti Suzuki Swift
With 16,854 units sold, the Maruti Suzuki Swift remains a top choice. This fuel-efficient car starts at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 1.2-litre Z-series engine, making it a popular pick among Indian drivers.
7. Hyundai Creta
The Hyundai Creta tops the list with 17,350 units sold. Priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), this SUV offers multiple engine options, including petrol, turbo petrol, and diesel, along with a comprehensive feature set.