Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV

The original Tata Sierra SUV was launched by Tata Motors in 1991 and it was based on the Tata Telcoline pick-up truck.

  • Jan 11, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

Tata Motors has unveiled the new Tata Sierra EV concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The new Tata Sierra electric SUV concept follows Tata’s IMPACT 2.0 design language and it is based on the Tata Motors’ popular ALFA-ARC platform. This is not the first time Tata Motors has showcased Sierra EV concept but the model showcased at Auto Expo 2023 appears to be a production ready version. As of now Tata Motors have revealed no details about the launch of the EV but reports suggest that the car may go into production by the end of 2024. The original Tata Sierra SUV was launched by Tata Motors in 1991 and it was based on the Tata Telcoline pick-up truck. Tata Motors pulled the plug on the popular SUV in 2003.

 

