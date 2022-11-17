Take a look at India's cheapest electric car PMV EaS-E, you can book one at Rs 2,000

Here’s everything you need to know about the newest entrant in the India electric car segment.
India’s cheapest electric car, PMV EaS-E, has finally made its debut and is now available for bookings. Mumbai-based EV startup, PMV Electric has launched its EaS-E microcar in India at Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). With this price tag, the company has officially taken away the tag of India’s most affordable electric car from the newly launched Tata Tiago EV. Here’s everything you need to know about the newest entrant in the India electric car segment.
1. PMV EaS-E: Price and bookings
PMV EaS-E is priced at Rs Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The price mentioned is for the first 10,000 customers only. Interested buyers can book the new EV by paying an initial amount of Rs 2,000 at PMV’s website. The company claims that it has already received more than 6,000 bookings for the new PMV EaS-E electric car.
2. PMV EaS-E: Size of the new microcar
The new PMV EaS-E is 2,915mm long and 1,157mm wide. It has a ground clearance of 2,087mm and it weighs around 550 kgs.
3. PMV EaS-E: Motor and battery
PMV EaS-E’s motor produces around 12 hp of power and 50 Nm of torque. The EV has a top speed of 70 km and it can sprint from 0-40 km/h in 5 seconds. The car will be available with three battery options. The company claims that the EV can offer up to 200 kms of range but it will at least last for 120 kms.
4. PMV EaS-E: Design
In terms of looks, many may confuse the new PMV EaS-E for the Mahindra e2O at first. As mentioned earlier, the car is quite small and it can seat two adults and a child at a time. The small size of the car does make it look cute and the round headlight does add to the funky appeal of the EV. It also features LED lights at the front and rear.
5. PMV EaS-E: Features
When it comes to features, the PMV EaS-E offers almost everything that one can expect from a car in this segment. It gets a digital infotainment system, keyless entry, cruise control, remote park assist and tons of other features.