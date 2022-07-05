Sporty Mahindra Scorpio-N track edition SUV gets muscular design, powerful engine - IN PICS

Mahindra recently launched the new Mahindra Scorpio-N in India. ‘The Big Daddy of SUVs’ will be available for booking 30th July onwards and the deliveries for the Scorpio-N will commence during the festive season. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N was one of the most anticipated SUV of 2022 and the craze around the new-gen model of the iconic Mahindra SUV is still quite high. Car enthusiasts are sharing their imaginations about how the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will look like after modifications. One such artist who goes by the name Zephyr Designs on Instagram, has shared the images of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N imagined as a track ready sports SUV. The designer has even shared his imagination about the engine powering the muscular Mahindra Scorpio-N track edition.