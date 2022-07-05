Search icon
Sporty Mahindra Scorpio-N track edition SUV gets muscular design, powerful engine - IN PICS

Car enthusiasts are sharing their imaginations about how the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will look like after modifications.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jul 05, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

Mahindra recently launched the new Mahindra Scorpio-N in India. ‘The Big Daddy of SUVs’ will be available for booking 30th July onwards and the deliveries for the Scorpio-N will commence during the festive season. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N was one of the most anticipated SUV of 2022 and the craze around the new-gen model of the iconic Mahindra SUV is still quite high. Car enthusiasts are sharing their imaginations about how the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will look like after modifications. One such artist who goes by the name Zephyr Designs on Instagram, has shared the images of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N imagined as a track ready sports SUV. The designer has even shared his imagination about the engine powering the muscular Mahindra Scorpio-N track edition.

 

1. Sporty Mahindra Scorpio-N track edition concept: Design

The key changes in the sporty Mahindra Scorpio-N track edition renders shared by the designer are clearly visible. The car comes with completely redesigned front and rear bumper, with widebody fenders.

 

2. Sporty Mahindra Scorpio-N track edition concept: Blacked-out treatment

The Mahindra Scorpio-N Zephyr R concept comes with blacked-out treatment all-over the front and rear including the grille and air vents. The car also gets ‘R’ bading at the front.

 

3. Sporty Mahindra Scorpio-N track edition concept: Side and rear profile

The side profile of the Mahindra Scorpio-N track edition is similar to the one unveiled by the company. However the concept gets larger bespoke alloy wheels with Pirelli P Zero tyres.

 

4. Sporty Mahindra Scorpio-N track edition concept: Engine

Under the hood, the designer imagines the car to be powered by a  Hemi Supercharged 6.2L V8 engine from the Dodge Challenger which produces a massive 700+ HP.

 

