Skoda Vision 7S electric SUV concept unveiled, see images here

Unveiling its seven-seater Vision 7S study, Skoda Auto provides the first specific outlook on the brand’s new design language.
Skoda has announced its new brand identity as part of the Next Level - Skoda Strategy 2030. As per the company, the focus is on a new design language, a new logo and comprehensively updating the corporate identity (CI). In addition, the Czech car manufacturer is accelerating and expanding its e-campaign: Skoda Auto is going to have three new all-electric models on the market as early as 2026, with more to follow. The Vision 7S concept study provides a specific preview of one of these models. Unveiling its seven-seater Vision 7S study, Skoda Auto provides the first specific outlook on the brand’s new design language.
1. Skoda Vision 7S electric SUV concept
The Vision 7S provides the first specific preview of an all-new Skoda model and at the same time showcases the brand’s new design language. The all-electric SUV offers generous space for up to seven passengers and numerous Simply Clever details, rounding off the top end of the carmaker’s product portfolio and customer base. The concept study is based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Kit (MEB) and has an 89 kWh battery. This delivers a maximum range of over 600 kilometres in the WLTP cycle.
2. Skoda Vision 7S electric SUV concept
The front of the vehicle also incorporates familiar design elements, such as the signature Skoda line. The redesigned Skoda wordmark replaces the brand’s picturemark and is complemented by a new ambient light strip. This extends across the entire width of the vehicle at the upper edge of the front section and features illuminated graphics. The so-called Tech Deck Face embodies a modern reinterpretation of the familiar Skoda grille. Though it has similar lines, the Tech-Deck Face is significantly flatter and wider than the previous styling. The ribs have been replaced by dark glass that conceals the vehicle’s sensors.
3. Skoda Vision 7S electric SUV concept
The robust bumpers at the front and rear of the Skoda Vision 7S are particularly striking. They are made of durable, recycled tyres. This material is also used for the wheel arch linings and adds a rugged visual highlight. Seven vertical air intakes are integrated into the front, through which air is directed to the cooling systems and brakes. The Vision 7S has nine vertical air outlets in the rear bumper. A control element in bright Flashy Orange is located in the centre of both the front and rear. These can be pulled out to serve as hooks. In addition, they can be used to safely cut off the vehicle’s high-voltage current from the outside, if required.
4. Skoda Vision 7S electric SUV concept
The Vision 7S offers passengers two different interior configurations, with a rotating central touchscreen and sliding elements to create the perfect ambience for different situations – Driving and Relaxing. While driving, all the controls are in their ideal position within easy reach for the driver, and the central 14.6-inch touchscreen is oriented vertically for enhanced accessibility and information stacking. When charging or stopping, the Relax mode can be selected at the touch of a button in the centre console. The interior transforms in one elegant, synchronous movement; the steering wheel and instrument cluster slide backwards away from the driver and passengers to create additional space. The first-row seats rotate inwards and recline for extra comfort, also allowing the rear passengers to view the screen. The seats in the second row also recline. All passengers can then enjoy a more comfortable seating position and a better view of the screen, which rotates to a horizontal position to optimally display the entertainment content.
5. Skoda Vision 7S electric SUV concept
The steering wheel has been completely redesigned, with two solid spokes at the 12 and 6 o’clock positions. The new Skoda wordmark is positioned centrally. The steering wheel rim is flattened at the top and bottom, making the 8.8-inch digital instrument display easy to see. There are dedicated haptic scroll wheels for the most important functions during driving, highlighted by Flashy Orange accents for quick orientation. In Relax mode, the driver can control more sophisticated functions through the integrated touchpad on the lower spoke.