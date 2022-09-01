Skoda Vision 7S electric SUV concept unveiled, see images here

4/5

The Vision 7S offers passengers two different interior configurations, with a rotating central touchscreen and sliding elements to create the perfect ambience for different situations – Driving and Relaxing. While driving, all the controls are in their ideal position within easy reach for the driver, and the central 14.6-inch touchscreen is oriented vertically for enhanced accessibility and information stacking. When charging or stopping, the Relax mode can be selected at the touch of a button in the centre console. The interior transforms in one elegant, synchronous movement; the steering wheel and instrument cluster slide backwards away from the driver and passengers to create additional space. The first-row seats rotate inwards and recline for extra comfort, also allowing the rear passengers to view the screen. The seats in the second row also recline. All passengers can then enjoy a more comfortable seating position and a better view of the screen, which rotates to a horizontal position to optimally display the entertainment content.