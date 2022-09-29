Sidhu Moose Wala inspired super rare $5 million Porsche Spyder 550 Hermes Edition, take a look

Popular TikTok creator Danial Mac even shared the Sidhu Moose Wala inspired $5 million Porsche in his video.
Sidhu Moose Wala is one of the most talked about celebrities in the country and since the sad demise of Punjabi singer and lyricist, his fans have found creative ways to pay their tributes. Songs, tattoos, stickers, videos and whatnot, fans are finding out new methods to show their respect towards Sidhu Moose Wala. Now, a US based fan of the late Punjabi rapper has come up with a new way to spread the legacy of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu also known as Sidhu Moose Wala.
US-based car modification company Fibersteel has customised a super rare $5 million Hermes Edition Porsche Spyder 550 for Team Sikhness with Sidhu Moose Wala inspired insignia. Popular TikTok creator Danial Mac even shared the Sidhu Moose Wala inspired $5 million Porsche in his video. Let’s take a look at a rare car that carries the legacy of the Punjabi star.
1. ‘Dil Da Ni Mada’ sticker at the back
The Sidhu Moose Wala inspired Porsche Spyder features the singer's signature tagline ‘Dil Da Ni Maada’ at the back.
2. 295 sticker at the front and sides
295 is one of the most popular songs of Sidhu Moose Wala and the singer is often associated with this number. The rare Porsche Spyder 550 gets a 295 sticker at front and the doors.
3. Rare Porsche Spyder 550 fitted with Subaru engine
The rare Porsche Spyder 550 was originally built in the early 2000s. The car is fitted with a Subaru engine.
4. Premium touches to the Sidhu Moose Wala inspired car
Sidhu Moose Wala inspired $5 million Porsche comes with hand formed aluminum interior panels, stunning orange interior crafted from genuine leather imported from Europe. To top it all off, matching Orange tail spears and racing gumballs.