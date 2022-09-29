Sidhu Moose Wala inspired super rare $5 million Porsche Spyder 550 Hermes Edition, take a look

Sidhu Moose Wala is one of the most talked about celebrities in the country and since the sad demise of Punjabi singer and lyricist, his fans have found creative ways to pay their tributes. Songs, tattoos, stickers, videos and whatnot, fans are finding out new methods to show their respect towards Sidhu Moose Wala. Now, a US based fan of the late Punjabi rapper has come up with a new way to spread the legacy of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu also known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

US-based car modification company Fibersteel has customised a super rare $5 million Hermes Edition Porsche Spyder 550 for Team Sikhness with Sidhu Moose Wala inspired insignia. Popular TikTok creator Danial Mac even shared the Sidhu Moose Wala inspired $5 million Porsche in his video. Let’s take a look at a rare car that carries the legacy of the Punjabi star.