Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident

Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz car met with a major accident on Friday morning when he was returning home from Delhi. The Indian wicket keeper’s Mercedes-Benz GLC crashed into the road's railing near Haryana’s Roorkee. Soon after the crash, the luxury SUV caught fire. Rishabh Pant is in critical condition and he is currently admitted to Saksham Hospital.