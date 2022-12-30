Search icon
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident

Rishabh Pant was driving his Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV when he met with a major accident.

  DNA Web Team
  • |
  Dec 30, 2022, 09:31 AM IST

Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz car met with a major accident on Friday morning when he was returning home from Delhi. The Indian wicket keeper’s Mercedes-Benz GLC crashed into the road's railing near Haryana’s Roorkee. Soon after the crash, the luxury SUV caught fire. Rishabh Pant is in critical condition and he is currently admitted to Saksham Hospital.

 

Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
Rishabh Pant bought the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV in 2017 when he was just 19 years old. The Mercedes-Benz GLC is quite a powerful SUV that comes with a 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine that makes 241 Bhp and 370 Nm or a 2.2 diesel engine making 168 Bhp and 400 Nm. 

 

Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
With a powerful engine, the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV also comes with tons of safety features and it unlikely for car with that level of safety to burst into flames that easily.

 

Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
As per the reports, Pant was driving the car himself when met with an accident. The popular Indian cricketer is severely injured and he has been referred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

 

Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
Police are currently investigating the accident and the primary reason for the crash is not yet known.

 

