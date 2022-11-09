Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle

Royal Enfield has revealed the new Super Meteor 650 cruiser motorcycle at EICMA 2022. The new motorcycle will make its India debut at Rider Mania 2022 and it will go on sale next year. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the latest cruiser from the company it brings in several firsts for the company. Here are 5 things to know about the new Royal Enfield cruiser motorcycle.