Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle

Royal Enfield has revealed the new Super Meteor 650 cruiser motorcycle at EICMA 2022. The new motorcycle will make its India debut at Rider Mania 2022 and it will go on sale next year. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the latest cruiser from the company it brings in several firsts for the company. Here are 5 things to know about the new Royal Enfield cruiser motorcycle.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 features orthodox cruiser silhouette and proper proportions with 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheel. The bike looks quite comfortable and it appears it will serve the purpose as a cruiser.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes with 43mm USD fork. It also sports a new logo, RE branding on the engine case and LED headlight. The new cruiser motorcycle features a 15.7-litre teardrop shaped fuel tank that flows downwards.
The Super Meteor 650 will be offered in two variants - Standard and Tourer. The bike will be available in seven colour options in total. Indians will be able to witness the bike at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2022. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes with a 320mm disc at the front and a 300mm at the rear. It also gets dual-channel ABS.
The bikes come with a split seat set up and a clean looking rear end. The round instrument console on the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is quite similar to its younger sibling Royal Enfield Meteor 350.
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is powered by a 648cc air-and-oil cooled parallel twin engine that produces 47hp at 7,250rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 5,650rpm. It is expected to be the most expensive Royal Enfield ever and it is already the heaviest in the company's portfolio.