Royal Enfield Hunter 350 bookings open, offered in two trims - IN PICS

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is here. Royal Enfield has finally launched its much-anticipated Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle in India today. The new Hunter 350 was unveiled by the company a couple of days ago and now Royal Enfield has revealed the prices of its latest motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in two variants - Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro variant is the basic variant and it misses out on a few features that are included in the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro variant. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is based on the J-platform that can also be seen in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350, and the new bike weighs 181kg. For context, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 weighs around 191kg. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350. We will update the story once the prices are out.