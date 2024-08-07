Search icon
Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In the two-wheeler segment, numerous manufacturers, including Royal Enfield, are introducing their new models. A new scooter is also on the horizon, adding to the excitement.

  Shweta Singh
  Aug 07, 2024, 04:21 PM IST

August marks the start of a festive season for automobile companies, kicking off a wave of new product launches. While India’s festive season is approaching, many companies begin unveiling their latest offerings in August. Recently, Citroën launched its first SUV coupe, the Basalt. Additionally, the Tata Curvv is set to make its debut soon. In the two-wheeler segment, numerous manufacturers, including Royal Enfield, are introducing their new models. A new scooter is also on the horizon, adding to the excitement.

 

1. Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350
The company will launch its new Classic 350 bike on August 12. This bike will be available in 5 variants and may feature new color schemes. So far, not much information about the bike has been revealed. On August 12, the company will unveil the full design of the bike.

 

2. Royal Enfield Himalayan 650

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650
In addition to the Classic 350, the company is also preparing to launch its Himalayan 650. This bike has been spotted multiple times during testing. Last year, the company launched the Himalayan 450, and the Himalayan 650 is expected to feature some elements from the 450cc bike.

 

3. Royal Enfield 650 Twin

Royal Enfield 650 Twin
A few months ago, the company trademarked the name of this bike, sparking talks about its launch. The bike has been spotted several times during testing. However, not many details about the bike have been revealed yet.

 

4. BSA Gold Star

BSA Gold Star
Classic Legends' BSA Gold Star is making a comeback in India. The company will introduce this bike in the 650cc segment, directly competing with Royal Enfield's 650cc bikes. The bike is expected to feature a 5-speed transmission gearbox and will be launched on August 15.

 

5. TVS Jupiter 110

TVS Jupiter 110
In the two-wheeler segment, TVS is also introducing a new scooter. This scooter will be available for sale by the end of August or the beginning of September. It will be added to the list of scooters sold in India. The company might launch this scooter with some cosmetic changes.

 

