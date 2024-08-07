Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In the two-wheeler segment, numerous manufacturers, including Royal Enfield, are introducing their new models. A new scooter is also on the horizon, adding to the excitement.

August marks the start of a festive season for automobile companies, kicking off a wave of new product launches. While India’s festive season is approaching, many companies begin unveiling their latest offerings in August. Recently, Citroën launched its first SUV coupe, the Basalt. Additionally, the Tata Curvv is set to make its debut soon. In the two-wheeler segment, numerous manufacturers, including Royal Enfield, are introducing their new models. A new scooter is also on the horizon, adding to the excitement.