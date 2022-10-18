Rolls-Royce Spectre Coupe unveiled, brand’s first fully-electric car

Built on the same "Architecture of Luxury" platform as the preexisting Phantom, the Spectre is sure to wow.
The 2024 Spectre, Rolls-Royce's first all-electric car, is an ultra-luxury coupe with a range of around 418 km. The Spectre is the first step toward Rolls-Royce's fully electric lineup by 2030, according to the company. Initial Spectre customer deliveries are slated to begin sometime in late 2023.
The Spectre follows the classic Rolls Royce design language with its tall hood, low profile, and fastback rear end. The design clearly takes cues from the company's previous offerings, but Rolls Royce insists that contemporary yacht concept were the primary source of inspiration.
The fastback tail and the uninterrupted glasshouse in the back contribute to the vehicle's aerodynamic performance. The fastback roof panel of a Rolls Royce is the biggest single body panel, measuring in at its full length from the A-pillar to the trunk.
The Spectre's interior is quite similar to that of the modern Rolls Royce Ghost, reflecting the car's conservative outward design. The starlight liner, formerly only available on the roof, is now now integrated in the door pads. Wood panelling for the doors is an alternative option.
The Spectre's front fascia has the biggest grille ever installed on a Rolls Royce; it's also more aerodynamically efficient than any previous Rolls Royce grille because of its smoother profile and flusher fit. At night, 22 LEDs provide a subtle glow. The manufacturer claims that the Spectre, with its 0.25 drag co-efficient (the lowest of any Rolls Royce ever produced), is the most aerodynamic vehicle ever produced.
Rolls-Royce claims that the electric enginepowertrain generates 585hp and 900Nm, allowing the Spectre to accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 4.5 seconds.
Exquisite stitching, embroidery, and complex piping adorn the inside of the Rolls-Royce Specter, and the vehicle may be customized in an unlimited number of ways.