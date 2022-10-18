Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2993867
HomePhotos

Rolls-Royce Spectre Coupe unveiled, brand’s first fully-electric car

Built on the same "Architecture of Luxury" platform as the preexisting Phantom, the Spectre is sure to wow.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 18, 2022, 06:13 PM IST

The 2024 Spectre, Rolls-Royce's first all-electric car, is an ultra-luxury coupe with a range of around 418 km. The Spectre is the first step toward Rolls-Royce's fully electric lineup by 2030, according to the company. Initial Spectre customer deliveries are slated to begin sometime in late 2023.

1. Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre
1/6

The Spectre follows the classic Rolls Royce design language with its tall hood, low profile, and fastback rear end. The design clearly takes cues from the company's previous offerings, but Rolls Royce insists that contemporary yacht concept were the primary source of inspiration.

2. Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre
2/6

The fastback tail and the uninterrupted glasshouse in the back contribute to the vehicle's aerodynamic performance. The fastback roof panel of a Rolls Royce is the biggest single body panel, measuring in at its full length from the A-pillar to the trunk.

3. Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre
3/6

The Spectre's interior is quite similar to that of the modern Rolls Royce Ghost, reflecting the car's conservative outward design. The starlight liner, formerly only available on the roof, is now now integrated in the door pads. Wood panelling for the doors is an alternative option.

4. Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre
4/6

The Spectre's front fascia has the biggest grille ever installed on a Rolls Royce; it's also more aerodynamically efficient than any previous Rolls Royce grille because of its smoother profile and flusher fit. At night, 22 LEDs provide a subtle glow. The manufacturer claims that the Spectre, with its 0.25 drag co-efficient (the lowest of any Rolls Royce ever produced), is the most aerodynamic vehicle ever produced.

5. Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre
5/6

Rolls-Royce claims that the electric enginepowertrain generates 585hp and 900Nm, allowing the Spectre to accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 4.5 seconds.

6. Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre
6/6

Exquisite stitching, embroidery, and complex piping adorn the inside of the Rolls-Royce Specter, and the vehicle may be customized in an unlimited number of ways.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore
Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision
India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...
From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
X down for thousands of users in India, across the world, says Downdetector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews